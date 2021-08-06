Looking for work? These are the best (and worst) states so far in 2021

Have you been feeling a little blue looking for a job during these last few months during the pandemic? If you’re looking for some inspiration for a new job and don’t mind relocating, there’s a list you need to see.

Data was recently analyzed to figure out the best states to find the perfect employment based on the ratio of job openings to unemployed people. North and South Dakota top the list of states for jobs for you to start your search. Actual job openings vary by industry within each state. Let’s dive into the top 10.

Which states come out on top?

The following states are considered the best to find a job. The list is based on the state’s rate of unemployment and job availability.

The top 10 states are:

North Dakota South Dakota Georgia New Hampshire Minnesota Alaska Nebraska North Carolina Kansas Tennessee

In North Dakota, for example, you will have more luck with finding a job. There is an average of 9.96 jobs available per every 100 unemployed people. This means that almost 10% of them will have the opportunity to be hired each month. In the past month, the most popular job posting was for a Certified Nursing Assistant.

South Dakota comes in second place, with 9.17 jobs available per 100 job seekers. Due to its sparse population of under 900,000 people, the competition isn’t as difficult for the different variety of positions available for job seekers. Just like North Dakota, it is also very popular for its nursing assistant positions.

While Georgia has nearly a quarter of a million people unemployed, there is hope for the future as there are thousands of open positions.

New Hampshire has 6.39 jobs per 100 job seekers. As New Hampshire is known as one of the most beautiful states, it is a great place for job hunters.

Worst states to find a job

If you are curious about which states not to bother with, these are the worst. According to the data found, they have the fewest number of open positions versus unemployed people.

California Nevada Louisiana New Jersey New York

While there are many states to choose from for careers, you have to find the one that’s right for you. If you are in a specific field, you may want to choose the state that holds the most opportunities for you.

