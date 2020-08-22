Months into the pandemic, thousands of small businesses have shut down for good and millions are out of work. But it’s not all bad news on the jobs front.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, around 1.8 million new jobs were added during the month of July alone. Recovery, it seems, has already begun.

Of course, when it comes to finding a job during the pandemic, work from home careers are in high demand. If you’re looking for work, we have the listings you need, thanks to hiring data from our sponsor, LinkedIn. Here are 20 new openings — including remote opportunities — to supercharge your job search, along with tips for landing a new gig.

Check out these available work-from-home positions

Amazon: Amazon is expanding its ranks once again, adding 3,500 new corporate and tech jobs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York City, Phoenix and San Diego. If you’re interested, visit Amazon’s career page and search for openings in your area. The company is still offering multiple remote corporate and tech positions, too.

The following positions are available at Amazon:

Software development engineer

Amazon Web Services solutions architect

Security consultant

AT&T: One of the nation’s big three cellular providers and a major telecommunications company, AT&T has a variety of openings for work-from-home positions.

The following positions are available at AT&T:

In-home sales expert

Customer care representative

Account Manager

Better Mortgage: A prominent home loan servicer, Better is adding more than 1,000 jobs to its workforce with an emphasis on hospitality employees.

The following positions are available at Better Mortgage:

Customer Experience Associate

Sales Associate

Lead Copywriter, content

Crowdstrike: As one of the country’s most prominent cybersecurity firms, Crowdstrike is looking for seasoned writers, engineers and designers.

The following positions are available at Crowdstrike:

Technical Writer

User Interface designer

Systems Engineer – data services

Dell: The legendary computer brand is adding several new white-collar positions to its ranks to fit the new work-from-home job market.

The following positions are available at Dell:

Corporate Consultant

Visual Designer

Finance Consultant

Merck: This pharmaceutical group is expanding its workforce at the executive level. If you have a background in science, management or analytics, these positions would be a good fit.

The following positions are available at Merck:

Associate Director, Outcomes research

Site relationship managers

Senior Scientist, Vaccine process development

Okta: The cloud software developer is adding new management and engineering roles to its workforce.

The following positions are available at Okta:

Quality Engineer

Regional Marketing Manager

Escalation Engineer

Outschool: Outschool understands how important remote schooling and virtual teaching has become in the wake of COVID-19. That’s why it’s hiring more than 5,000 experienced teachers to instruct online classes across the U.S. and other anglophone countries.

The following positions are available at Outschool:

English teacher

Math teacher

Phillips: The developer behind multiple world-class-appliances and gadgets, as well as a big-name multinational investor. Phillips is currently hiring for developer and manager roles.

The following positions are available at Phillips:

Regional Sales Manager

Technical Consultant

Quality Engineer

Robert Half International: Robert Half International is a renowned staffing agency that connects talented workers with employers-in-need. In addition to open roles for staffers, the company is also hiring for corporate-level roles.

The following positions are available at Robert Half International:

Remote Healthcare Program Coordinator

Logistics Clerk

Customer Success Manager

Salesforce: Salesforce is responsible for one of the biggest customer relationship management (CRM) software suites in the United States. The company is currently hiring more than 2,000 new employees for a variety of open positions.

The following positions are available at Salesforce:

Solutions Architect

Associate Technical Consultant

Business Value Services, Senior Manager

SAP: A major enterprise software development firm. SAP is currently looking for workers to occupy project-level responsibilities.

The following positions are available at SAP:

IT Architecture expert

Project Consultant

Product Expert

Service Now: This cloud computing company is recruiting new workers for engineering and support-level roles.

The following positions are available at Service Now:

Digital Media Production engineer

Principle Success Architect

Account Development Representative

Slack: Slack’s inter-company communication software has helped hundreds of businesses make the transition from the office to home. And now, it’s looking for new developer roles.

The following positions are available at Slack:

Staff software engineer, security

Staff software engineer, backend

Senior product designer

Stryker: This healthcare solutions company has a variety of openings ranging from management to finance.

The following positions are available at Stryker:

Senior collections analyst

Operations manager

Sales representative

Support.com: Support.com is a leading resource for businesses looking to staff customer service, technical support and call center roles.

The following positions are available at Support.com:

Remote Application Developer

Client Services Technician

Call Center Staff

Syneos Health: This pharmaceutical company is hiring for both support and senior-level roles.

The following positions are available at Syneos:

Customer support specialist, bilingual

Incentive Compensation Analyst

Clinical research associate

TTEC: This company operates numerous business-consulting services and is currently hiring more than 10,000 remote workers.

The following positions are available at TTEC:

Contact Tracer

Inside Sales Representative

Technical Support Representative

ZenDesk: This CRM developer is looking for remote workers to fill both corporate and support-level roles.

The following positions are available at Zendesk:

Customer Success Consultant

Marketing Operations Analyst

Enterprise Sales

Zoom: This quintessential video conferencing service needs no introduction. And thanks to its widespread adoption during the pandemic, there are plenty of open roles the company is looking to fill.

The following positions are available at Zoom:

Telephony Engineer

Anti-Fraud Engineer

Data Scientist

Bonus: Getting hired in a remote-work world

Odds are, you won’t be showing up to your interview to shake hands in person. Instead, you’ll likely be introducing yourself over Zoom from the comfort of your home office or living room.

The hiring and interview process won’t look all that familiar to job-seekers who found work the old-fashioned, in-person way. Here are a few pointers to keep in mind while you send applications and keep in touch with prospective employers:

Strength in numbers: Don’t limit the number of applications you send. Spread your net wide and try to apply to as many jobs as possible. Even if just one says yes to an interview, all it takes is one successful interaction for you to land a job.

Don’t limit the number of applications you send. Spread your net wide and try to apply to as many jobs as possible. Even if just one says yes to an interview, all it takes is one successful interaction for you to land a job. Build a better resume: Automated software will scan your resume before any hiring manager sees it. To get past these bots, make sure your spelling and grammar are on point. In addition, focus on emphasizing what you bring to the table with your experience rather than what you aspire to do. Tap or click here for even more awesome resume hacks to help you land a job.

Automated software will scan your resume before any hiring manager sees it. To get past these bots, make sure your spelling and grammar are on point. In addition, focus on emphasizing what you bring to the table with your experience rather than what you aspire to do. Tap or click here for even more awesome resume hacks to help you land a job. Don’t forget you’re being watched: Make the most of your upcoming Zoom meetings by making your setup as presentable as possible. Check the background that appears behind you in calls, make sure your camera angle is flattering and dress like you would for an in-person interview. A little effort can go a long way. And don’t forget to look at the camera! Tap or click here to see even more steps to success on Zoom.

If you join a company during these unusual times, you’ll have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a lasting impression on your new employer. Your reputation as a hard worker that adapted to the work-from-home lifestyle will be something that you can take with you to any jobs you land in the future.

And from what we can see, this kind of experience might give you an advantage over other workers. If working from home becomes the norm, employers will want workers they know they can trust. Tap or click here to see what you need to work from home successfully.

