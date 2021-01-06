The 10 most in-demand jobs right now

If you’re looking to start a new career, you need to keep an eye on job trends. When you’ve got a finger on the job market’s pulse, you’ll know just where to look for new positions. You can cut down on the dreary months you’d otherwise spend job hunting.

When you’re looking for a new career, preparation and research can propel you forward. Good news: You don’t have to spend hours scouring job search sites. Just read this article and you’ll be one step closer to a new position.

If you own a business and are looking to hire, you’ll want to know what the hot jobs, are too. You’re in luck. We’ve got a list of 10 of the most in-demand jobs right now.

Here’s where opportunity lies

Every month, our sponsor LinkedIn compiles the roles with the most post out there to help job seekers and employers get a better idea of the hiring landscape. Since there’s a big demand for employees in these fields, you’ll find a lot of room for career growth.

Check out this list of jobs with the most openings. Do you have any skills in this fields?

Here’s one of the biggest trends: A spike in learning jobs. Demand for training supervisors spiked by 183% this month, LinkedIn says. That’s probably because many companies can’t afford to hire external talent, so they’re trying to strengthen their existing employees. That means that if you’ve got leadership experience, you could be in luck.

But what if these jobs don’t relate to your skills? Check out some of the jobs that might take off in the future.

Jobs to watch in the future

Sure, some jobs are super popular right now. But what about a few months from now? Luckily, LinkedIn’s collected the data for that, too.

Here are some jobs that will be in high demand throughout 2021:

Tech talent is in high demand for 2021. It’s no wonder with so many people working from home. When an issue with your home laptop burns away a day’s work, an online specialist can make or break a day’s productivity. There’s also good news for the less tech-savvy, as food specialists are predicted to spike in demand.

Of course, supply and demand may shift throughout the new year, which is why you should keep an eye out on LinkedIn’s newest data.

Hiring for your company? Visit LinkedIn.com/Kim to get $50 off your first job post. Terms and conditions apply.