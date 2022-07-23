If you are looking for back-to-school supplies or holiday gifts but missed Amazon’s Prime Day, you are in luck. Amazon isn’t hosting another round of deals, but plenty of tax-free weekends are coming. Tap or click here to find out what Amazon mystery boxes are and if they’re worth the money.
Depending on where you live, some states lift the sales tax on certain goods, making them more affordable when everything else is becoming more expensive. It doesn’t happen all at once, so you’ll need to keep an eye on the calendar for your state.
Read on for a roundup of when a tax-free weekend (or week) will happen near you.
Not everything is included
What qualifies as tax-free varies state by state, so don’t expect large TVs, your favorite toys, or gourmet food to be discounted. For example, the sales tax holiday in Tennessee only covers clothing, school supplies and computers.
Retailers decide if they want to participate, but big-box stores like Walmart, Amazon and Target usually do. Even Apple is getting in on the action with a sales tax holiday for nine states, starting with Florida (July 25 – Aug. 7) and Tennessee (July 29 – 31), while the others are a few days after.
Here are the sales tax holiday weekends for the rest of the year (note that some states have several):
|State
|Items included
|Dates
|Information
|Arkansas
|Clothing and school supplies under $100
|Aug. 6 – 7
|http://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/
|Connecticut
|Clothing and footwear under $100
|Aug. 21 – 27
|http://www.ct.gov/drs/
|Florida
|Children’s books
|May 14 – Aug. 14
|https://floridarevenue.com/
|Florida
|School supplies under $50, clothing under $100 and computers up to $1,500
|July 25 – Aug. 7
|https://floridarevenue.com/
|Florida
|Work gloves under $25, flashlight and bags up to $50, toolboxes under $75 and test equipment up to $100
|Sept. 3 – 9
|https://floridarevenue.com/
|Illinois
|Clothing and school supplies up to $125
|Aug. 5 – 14
|https://www2.illinois.gov
|Iowa
|Clothing under $100
|Aug. 5 – 6
|https://tax.iowa.gov/
|Maryland
|Clothing and footwear up to $100
|Aug. 14 – 20
|http://www.marylandtaxes.com/
|Massachusetts
|Retail items up to $2,500
|Aug. 13 – 14
|https://www.mass.gov/
|Mississippi
|Clothing, footwear, or school supplies under $100
|July 29 – 30
|http://www.dor.ms.gov/
|Mississippi
|Firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies
|Aug. 26 – 28
|http://www.dor.ms.gov/
|Missouri
|Clothing under $100, computers up to $1,500 and school supplies up to $50
|Aug. 5 – 7
|http://dor.mo.gov/
|Nevada
|Purchases by National Guard Members
|Oct. 28 – 30
|https://tax.nv.gov
|New Mexico
|Clothing up to $100, computers up to $1,000, computer accessories up to $500 and school supplies up to $30
|Aug. 5 – 7
|http://www.tax.newmexico.gov
|Ohio
|Clothing under $75 and school supplies up to $20
|Aug. 5 – 7
|https://www.tax.ohio.gov/
|Oklahoma
|Clothing under $100
|Aug. 5 – 7
|https://oklahoma.gov/
|South Carolina
|Clothing, school supplies and computers
|Aug. 5 – 7
|http://dor.sc.gov/
|Tennessee
|Clothing up to $100, school supplies up to $100 and computers up to $1,500
|July 29 – 31
|http://tn.gov/revenue/
|Texas
|Clothing, backpacks and school supplies up to $100
|Aug. 5 – 7
|http://comptroller.texas.gov/
|Virginia
|Clothing under $100, school supplies under $20, Energy Star products up to $2,500, hurricane preparedness items up to $60 and generators under $1,000
|Aug. 5 – 7
|http://www.tax.virginia.gov/
|West Virginia
|Clothing up to $125, school supplies under $20, sports equipment up to $150 and computer tablets under $500
|Aug. 5 – 8
|https://tax.wv.gov/
