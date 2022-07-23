Skip to Content
Tax-free weekends and tax holidays: When to save across the US

By Charlie Fripp, Komando.com
July 22, 2022

If you are looking for back-to-school supplies or holiday gifts but missed Amazon’s Prime Day, you are in luck. Amazon isn’t hosting another round of deals, but plenty of tax-free weekends are coming. Tap or click here to find out what Amazon mystery boxes are and if they’re worth the money.

Depending on where you live, some states lift the sales tax on certain goods, making them more affordable when everything else is becoming more expensive. It doesn’t happen all at once, so you’ll need to keep an eye on the calendar for your state.

Read on for a roundup of when a tax-free weekend (or week) will happen near you.

Not everything is included

What qualifies as tax-free varies state by state, so don’t expect large TVs, your favorite toys, or gourmet food to be discounted. For example, the sales tax holiday in Tennessee only covers clothing, school supplies and computers.

Retailers decide if they want to participate, but big-box stores like Walmart, Amazon and Target usually do. Even Apple is getting in on the action with a sales tax holiday for nine states, starting with Florida (July 25 – Aug. 7) and Tennessee (July 29 – 31), while the others are a few days after.

Here are the sales tax holiday weekends for the rest of the year (note that some states have several):

StateItems includedDatesInformation
ArkansasClothing and school supplies under $100Aug. 6 – 7http://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/
ConnecticutClothing and footwear under $100Aug. 21 – 27http://www.ct.gov/drs/
FloridaChildren’s booksMay 14 – Aug. 14https://floridarevenue.com/
FloridaSchool supplies under $50, clothing under $100 and computers up to $1,500July 25 – Aug. 7https://floridarevenue.com/
FloridaWork gloves under $25, flashlight and bags up to $50, toolboxes under $75 and test equipment up to $100Sept. 3 – 9https://floridarevenue.com/
IllinoisClothing and school supplies up to $125Aug. 5 – 14https://www2.illinois.gov
IowaClothing under $100Aug. 5 – 6https://tax.iowa.gov/
MarylandClothing and footwear up to $100Aug. 14 – 20http://www.marylandtaxes.com/
MassachusettsRetail items up to $2,500Aug. 13 – 14https://www.mass.gov/
MississippiClothing, footwear, or school supplies under $100July 29 – 30http://www.dor.ms.gov/
MississippiFirearms, ammunition and hunting suppliesAug. 26 – 28http://www.dor.ms.gov/
MissouriClothing under $100, computers up to $1,500 and school supplies up to $50Aug. 5 – 7http://dor.mo.gov/
NevadaPurchases by National Guard MembersOct. 28 – 30https://tax.nv.gov
New MexicoClothing up to $100, computers up to $1,000, computer accessories up to $500 and school supplies up to $30Aug. 5 – 7http://www.tax.newmexico.gov
OhioClothing under $75 and school supplies up to $20Aug. 5 – 7https://www.tax.ohio.gov/
OklahomaClothing under $100Aug. 5 – 7https://oklahoma.gov/
South CarolinaClothing, school supplies and computersAug. 5 – 7http://dor.sc.gov/
TennesseeClothing up to $100, school supplies up to $100 and computers up to $1,500July 29 – 31http://tn.gov/revenue/
TexasClothing, backpacks and school supplies up to $100Aug. 5 – 7http://comptroller.texas.gov/
VirginiaClothing under $100, school supplies under $20, Energy Star products up to $2,500, hurricane preparedness items up to $60 and generators under $1,000Aug. 5 – 7http://www.tax.virginia.gov/
West VirginiaClothing up to $125, school supplies under $20, sports equipment up to $150 and computer tablets under $500Aug. 5 – 8https://tax.wv.gov/

