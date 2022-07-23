If you are looking for back-to-school supplies or holiday gifts but missed Amazon’s Prime Day, you are in luck. Amazon isn’t hosting another round of deals, but plenty of tax-free weekends are coming. Tap or click here to find out what Amazon mystery boxes are and if they’re worth the money.

Depending on where you live, some states lift the sales tax on certain goods, making them more affordable when everything else is becoming more expensive. It doesn’t happen all at once, so you’ll need to keep an eye on the calendar for your state.

Read on for a roundup of when a tax-free weekend (or week) will happen near you.

Not everything is included

What qualifies as tax-free varies state by state, so don’t expect large TVs, your favorite toys, or gourmet food to be discounted. For example, the sales tax holiday in Tennessee only covers clothing, school supplies and computers.

Retailers decide if they want to participate, but big-box stores like Walmart, Amazon and Target usually do. Even Apple is getting in on the action with a sales tax holiday for nine states, starting with Florida (July 25 – Aug. 7) and Tennessee (July 29 – 31), while the others are a few days after.

Here are the sales tax holiday weekends for the rest of the year (note that some states have several):

State Items included Dates Information Arkansas Clothing and school supplies under $100 Aug. 6 – 7 http://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/ Connecticut Clothing and footwear under $100 Aug. 21 – 27 http://www.ct.gov/drs/ Florida Children’s books May 14 – Aug. 14 https://floridarevenue.com/ Florida School supplies under $50, clothing under $100 and computers up to $1,500 July 25 – Aug. 7 https://floridarevenue.com/ Florida Work gloves under $25, flashlight and bags up to $50, toolboxes under $75 and test equipment up to $100 Sept. 3 – 9 https://floridarevenue.com/ Illinois Clothing and school supplies up to $125 Aug. 5 – 14 https://www2.illinois.gov Iowa Clothing under $100 Aug. 5 – 6 https://tax.iowa.gov/ Maryland Clothing and footwear up to $100 Aug. 14 – 20 http://www.marylandtaxes.com/ Massachusetts Retail items up to $2,500 Aug. 13 – 14 https://www.mass.gov/ Mississippi Clothing, footwear, or school supplies under $100 July 29 – 30 http://www.dor.ms.gov/ Mississippi Firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies Aug. 26 – 28 http://www.dor.ms.gov/ Missouri Clothing under $100, computers up to $1,500 and school supplies up to $50 Aug. 5 – 7 http://dor.mo.gov/ Nevada Purchases by National Guard Members Oct. 28 – 30 https://tax.nv.gov New Mexico Clothing up to $100, computers up to $1,000, computer accessories up to $500 and school supplies up to $30 Aug. 5 – 7 http://www.tax.newmexico.gov Ohio Clothing under $75 and school supplies up to $20 Aug. 5 – 7 https://www.tax.ohio.gov/ Oklahoma Clothing under $100 Aug. 5 – 7 https://oklahoma.gov/ South Carolina Clothing, school supplies and computers Aug. 5 – 7 http://dor.sc.gov/ Tennessee Clothing up to $100, school supplies up to $100 and computers up to $1,500 July 29 – 31 http://tn.gov/revenue/ Texas Clothing, backpacks and school supplies up to $100 Aug. 5 – 7 http://comptroller.texas.gov/ Virginia Clothing under $100, school supplies under $20, Energy Star products up to $2,500, hurricane preparedness items up to $60 and generators under $1,000 Aug. 5 – 7 http://www.tax.virginia.gov/ West Virginia Clothing up to $125, school supplies under $20, sports equipment up to $150 and computer tablets under $500 Aug. 5 – 8 https://tax.wv.gov/

Keep reading

Use Gmail, Hotmail or Outlook? Be on the lookout for a new tax scam

Did you pay for a ‘free’ TurboTax filing? You may be entitled to part of this $141M settlement

Tap or click here for eight tiny houses you can buy on Amazon