Paying too much for your cell phone every month? Do this

Think about just how much you rely on your phone this time of year. You call and text loved ones, you look up gift ideas and shop online, and your favorite map app gets you where you need to go.

That’s why I love T-Mobile and am proud to say they’re a sponsor of my national radio show. T-Mobile has America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.

It’s not just great service, either. If you’re 55 or over, T-Mobile has discounted plans built exclusively for you. And with Price Lock Guarantee, they won’t raise the price of your talk, text and data. Love that!

Don’t just take my word for it. Here’s a video from two T-Mobile customers, Charlie and Cheryl, who made the switch to T-Mobile.

If you’re wondering, “But won’t it be a pain to switch?” I have good news: T-Mobile makes it easy. You can even test out the network to make sure it’s a good fit.

What are you waiting for? Visit T-Mobile.com/55 to explore plans and sign up today.

Price Lock: Guarantees new accounts with qualifying service can keep their regular monthly rate plan price for current unlimited talk, text, and data on our network; excludes taxes/fees, limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, and network management practices. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Most Reliable: According to independent third party umlaut from crowdsourced user experience data including task completion (Apr to Sept 2022). See 5G device, coverage, access, & test drive details at T-Mobile.com.