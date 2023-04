Identity theft is no joke. The FTC reports 441,482 cases of credit card fraud in the U.S. last year alone.

All told, the Commission received 1.1 million total identity theft complaints.

From fifth to first, the most affected cities are Atlanta, Georgia; Lafayette, Louisiana; Miami, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and, coming in at No. 1, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Check the chart or list below to see where your city lands.