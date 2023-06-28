I was on Jean Chatzky’s podcast talking about scams and how to avoid getting taken. (She’s fabulous, by the way!) Jean asked me the best way to bank online.

I explained how you should have two laptops or computers. Use one for email, surfing the web, doing work, that sort of thing. The other should be your dedicated financial work computer. You can use an inexpensive Chromebook.

The idea is that if you get a phishing email or fall for a scam, the hackers can’t access your financial accounts. Since then, I’ve had a slew of folks asking me which is the best Chromebook for around $200. Here are my picks:

HP Chromebook ($199): It has a good processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, weighs under 3 lbs. and has 14.25 hours of battery life. The 14-inch screen is HD, too.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 ($223): At 11.6 inches, the Lenovo's screen size is smaller than the HP, but you'll get 64GB of storage instead, and the screen flips, which is super handy.

✅ If you want to learn more about using a Chromebook as your exclusive financial computer, I’ve got you covered here.