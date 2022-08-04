In times like these, inflation can feel like an unslayable dragon. Since the bare necessities can cost you an arm and a leg, Kim wants to help you save money on groceries, gas and more.

You’ve probably noticed that you’re dishing out more cash everywhere you go, from restaurants and shops to the pharmacy. That’s because inflation impacts everything — including the medication you need to live. You might have to pay more for the 20 most expensive prescription drugs.

Sadly, there’s no sword you can stash away to ward off the flames of inflation. But there are a few secret tricks you can use to circumvent the damage. Scroll down for Kim’s top tips for beating inflation in 2022.

In times like these, we all need a helping hand

Last month, the Labor Department shared some grim news. According to an official report, the Consumer Price Index hasn’t grown at such a high level since November 1981.

Not much of a history buff? Let’s jog your memory. That’s when the U.S. struggled with an economic downturn second only to the Great Depression.

We’re all feeling the financial strain. You fill up your gas tank and cringe at the final amount. Or you go to a restaurant and gasp when you see the check.

Bottom line: Inflation is hitting us from all angles. If you know Kim, you know she’s always looking for new money-saving strategies. For example, here’s how to get a free year of AAA membership.

Kim wanted to save money, so she checked out cashback apps

Some worked better than others. Then, she discovered her ace in the hole: Upside.

It’s a must-have for anyone sick of spending a fortune on gas. You can earn extra cents for every gallon you fill. Get this: Upside users earn more than $1 million every week.

Kim has used this app for money back from transactions at restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores around the U.S. It’s pretty simple to use: Just upload a picture of your receipt to the app. In anywhere from four to 24 hours, you can see how much you earned!

Upside is an incredible app for anyone who buys gas, groceries, or dines out — which we all do!

At first, it sounded too good to be true. After Kim tried it, she got $20 back by checking in at the grocery store! It’s that easy.

Best of all, it’s 100% free

Sure, you can rely on credit card rewards or loyalty programs. But you aren’t getting the most bang for your buck. To maximize your benefits, download Upside on your iPhone or Android.

This next step is super important:

Use promo code KOMANDO to get $5 or more cash back on your first purchase of $10 or more .

. Next, claim offers for whatever you’re buying.

Simply “Check In” at the business, pay as usual and get paid!

The difference is stark when you compare Upside to loyalty programs and credit card rewards. You can earn up to three times for cash back when using Upside! It’s no wonder why users earn more than a million dollars every week.

When you use promo code KIM, you get 25 cents or more back for every gallon on your first tank of gas.

If you want to follow in Kim’s footsteps, use Upside to save money on gas and groceries in 2022

She uses this free app to get cash back on every purchase, whether she’s buying gas, groceries or a nice meal at her favorite restaurant.

Fun fact: That would be Ocean 44 in Scottsdale, Arizona! She always orders the ahi tuna with a side of Riesling. Now you’ll have that secret in your back pocket if you’re ever at a Kim Komando-themed trivia night! (Hey, stranger things have happened, right?)

Of course, there are many other ways to fight inflation. Our sponsor Upside is an especially useful way to keep more money in your pocket. But we’ve put together many other guides to help you through tough times!

