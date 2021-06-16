How to get same-day delivery from Walgreens – and get a big discount

The pandemic saw massive increases in deliveries. Food, essentials, electronics, games, toys, arts and crafts, hobby products, prescription medicine, car parts, supplements — you name it, you can get it online. And it’s all usually available from a handful of the larger retailers.

Amazon made a killing in 2020, seeing increases in deliveries and subscribers. The online retail juggernaut recently announced a change for its Prime Now grocery delivery option. Tap or click here to see how Amazon is rolling the two-hour delivery service into its main site and app.

Now, Walgreens is teaming up with Uber to expand its delivery network to offer faster service. And it’s available right now. Read on for more details.

Uber Eats is not just for food anymore

Walgreens announced that it would offer same-day delivery at thousands of locations. The service will be built on the Uber Eats platform and available to consumers across the country.

You can get Walgreens products related to health and wellness, beauty and personal care, household essentials, over-the-counter medications and more. The goal is to offer more than 20,000 products.

Always be careful when ordering online. Scammers are quick to target everyone nowadays with false delivery notifications. Tap or click here to read about a recent scheme that uses Walmart’s name to appear legitimate.

All you need is the Uber Eats app, which you can get for iOS and Android. Open the app, tap the convenience or pharmacy icons, select Walgreens and browse and shop. A promotional campaign is running to get $20 off of orders of $30 or more through June 27. So act fast if you want to save some green.

Wherever you order from, people are on the lookout for your doorstep deliveries. Luckily, you can use technology to protect your packages. Tap or click here to check out our safe delivery tips.

Keep reading

Be careful, restaurants are using a tricky tactic on delivery apps

X

Walmart takes another swipe at Amazon Prime with no minimum 2-hour delivery