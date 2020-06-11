Now that quarantine is winding down across the U.S., unemployed Americans are grappling with the fallout of COVID-19 and its effect on the job market. While retail and service jobs once thrived before the pandemic, remote work has since become one of the best options to make a living while protecting yourself from the deadly virus.

Because no physical office space is required for remote work, major corporations are getting in on this new job market is well. As of today, there are now tons of companies offering remote-work opportunities — with each of them looking for unique skill-sets and experience. Tap or click here to see which work-from-home jobs are hiring now.

But one town in the American South is actively taking the lead on the new economy. If you’re interested in working remotely, you could get up to $2,000 to relocate! Your home may be somewhere else, but the cheaper rent and cost of living just can’t be beaten. Here’s why you might want to consider moving, and what qualifications you’ll need to do it.

No sleep ’till Savannah

Business leaders in Savannah, Georgia want to make their city the nation’s hub for remote technology work. According to Fox Business, the state is pledging to offer up to $2,000 in relocation expenses to qualified workers who move to Savannah or the Chatham County area.

The offer is designed as part of the Savannah Economic Development Authority’s new plan to increase the presence of the tech industry in the state of Georgia. Per the plan, the money would cover expenses related to moving like truck rentals, deposits, gas and other moving service charges.

Related: Tap or click to see which companies rank the highest for work-from-home jobs.

As a small town with a cheaper cost of living compared to industry hotspots like San Francisco or New York, the state hopes these incentives will be enough to attract industry workers from around the country. All you need to do is qualify and apply through SEDA’s website here.

Costs are reimbursed rather than paid upfront, so you’ll still need enough to cover your initial move before getting started.

How do I qualify for the new SEDA program?

If you work in a tech-related field, here are all the qualifications you need to apply for the SEDA reimbursement program:

Candidates must be self-employed or working in tech-related fields.

Candidates must have at least three years of work experience.

You cannot have lived in Chatham County for 30 days or more before applying.

You must commit to staying in the county for at least a year via a lease, purchase, or rental in the area.

Think you qualify? Just pay a visit to SEDA’s website and click on Savannah Technology Workforce Incentive Application to get started.

RELATED: 10 ways coronavirus has changed your daily life

Remote work has opened up new possibilities of what American residential life can be. Perhaps in the near future, much of the nation’s interior will open up to remote work. The result: An even bigger economy that stretches from “sea to shining sea” rather than being centralized in major cities. Enjoy the scenic views, tech workers!