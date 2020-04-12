If you’ve been laid off recently, you’re likely aware of how difficult it is to find a new job right now as unemployment rates are surging. As companies are laying off, furloughing employees, and initiating hiring freezes in response to the uncertain economic outlook, it can make the job search more difficult.

Luckily, tech-negotiation firm Candor.co has found a way to help you wade through the confusion. It’s created a spreadsheet that’s updated in real-time on its website to compile information on which companies are hiring, which companies are not, and which companies are cutting costs by shedding employees.

That’s not the only database Candor is compiling. It’s also offering a way to upload your resume to the “layoff hiring list” and providing information on hiring companies. Let’s take a closer look at how Candor.co is helping job seekers navigate the job market during this tumultuous time.

How is Candor.co helping job seekers?

The hiring freeze/layoff/furlough spreadsheet

As we mentioned, Candor has built a spreadsheet on its website that offers job seekers information on what companies are freezing hires, rescinding job offers, and laying off employees. That’s vital information to know for people who are out of work and banking on job postings for positions that are no longer open.

And list entries are not limited to the tech sector, despite Candor being a tech company. The spreadsheet has information on companies in a wide array of sectors and industries.

The database is 100% user-generated, meaning that it’s crowdsourced from employees, former employees or people familiar with companies on the list. When a person has information on a hiring freeze, layoffs or furloughs, they can add it to the list and it will appear in real-time.

It doesn’t just compile information on hiring freezes or layoffs, though. The spreadsheet also allows for users to add information on companies that ARE hiring, making it easy for job seekers to compare a job listing to the database and confirm that yes, they are still hiring new employees.

Users can add notes on what the open positions are and provide information on where to apply to jobs on the spreadsheet. This database could end up being a lot more useful than internet job listings, which are often out of date anyway — but especially right now.

The layoff hiring list

Another cool feature of Candor.co’s website is the layoff hiring list, which allows users who were laid off to upload a photo and their resume to be added to the list. In addition to a short bio and photo, each entry prominently features contact information, location information, a link to the job seeker’s LinkedIn profile, and a link to their resume.

The list can be sorted and filtered by hiring managers to find candidates who fit the open position requirements, which makes it easy to parse through the entries.

Tips for applying for jobs

If you’re frustrated with looking for a job, you should know that it’s not all bleak. Yes, unemployment numbers have gone through the roof, but there is still hope for finding employment. So, what should you do?

1. Think short term.

Some industries have had a hiring boom, and some companies have actually increased the number of open positions for both temporary and permanent employees. Are they the industries you have experience in? Maybe not, but this job fix doesn’t have to be forever. It just has to get you through the next few months. And who knows — you may actually end up enjoying the change.

2. Seek out jobs that are used to having remote employees.

For some companies, having remote employees is business as normal. If you can find a position with a company that is set up for virtual work and you have the equipment to pull it off, you may luck out. If you need some suggestions, you might consider:

Online learning resources: Children around the country (and world) are out of the classroom and in homes while parents try to juggle work, home life, and educating their children. Online schools and learning resources are looking for teachers to help keep up with the new demand for online learning to accommodate the influx of new students. If you have the credentials or work experience, this could be a great opportunity to pick up some work online from the comfort of your own home.

3. Try contract work, the gig economy, or freelancing.

There are tons of contract and freelance gigs available, and while they often pay per project or per piece, you may still be able to piece together enough work to supplement your income and get you through the tough times. You’ll likely have to spruce up your resume to make yourself more marketable for these positions, but if you play up your skills well, you might land some solid contracts.

Or, you can throw your hat in the ring in the gig economy. It’s a quick way to start earning cash, and it can help tide you over until you’ve found a full-time gig.

Freelance or contract work: It’s not just for freelance writers. There are opportunities in all sorts of opportunities for creatives and other types of employees. Try databases like Remote.co or FlexJobs.com, which compile job openings for virtual positions across the nation.

It’s not just for freelance writers. There are opportunities in all sorts of opportunities for creatives and other types of employees. Try databases like Remote.co or FlexJobs.com, which compile job openings for virtual positions across the nation. Gig economy jobs/delivery services: Have you been using Instacart or another delivery service to meet your grocery needs? Yep, you and everyone else, which is why it takes days or even weeks to get a delivery slot right now. If you need to pick up some extra work, it could be worthwhile to nail down a gig with a delivery service or another gig economy job. It’s flexible and easy to start, plus you’ll be providing a vital service during a time when it’s in high demand.

3. Try a new industry.

Who else hiring? Let’s take a look.

Shipping and delivery companies: Ordering food and other consumer goods online is seeing a boom in business for obvious reasons. Companies like Amazon are hiring tens of thousands of workers, and while some of these jobs may be temporary or seasonal, they may help to get you through the rough times ahead before the economy starts to normalize.

Retail grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies: Grocery stores across the nation are hiring employees to fill their stores, and chances are you have what it takes to help fill those roles. Companies like 7-Eleven are planning to hire thousands of new employees, so now may be the time to apply.

4. Get creative.

Your craft, hobby, or side hustle could become a lucrative way to earn money right now. Try opening an Etsy shop if you’re crafty, or look for ways you can parlay your other skills and interests into something that can generate income. Think outside the box — it can’t hurt to try out a new way of thinking, or doing. What have you got to lose?

The job market isn’t great right now, but this is all temporary. We’re adjusting to a new way of doing things, and so are a lot of businesses. Give it time, be patient with yourself and the process, and ask for help when you need it. We’re all in this together.

