The heart wants what the heart wants, but the truth is that it’s not always a good idea to rush out when you need something. Didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas? Tap or click here for six things you can get for a reasonable price.

Fortunately, with some thought and research, you’ll be able to plan your shopping year around the best times to buy. After all, the best time to buy Halloween candy is November 1st, right?

Now that the holidays are petering out, it’s time to start thinking big. Here are a few things you should avoid buying this month.

1. Mattresses

Did you know that spring and summer are the best times to buy mattresses? Hold off for now if you can. Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day and the 4th of July bring great deals and blowouts, especially at major mattress retailers like Mattress Firm.

2. Big appliances

You should also hold off just a bit longer for household appliances (including countertop appliances). February is the time to shop at places like Home Depot and Lowe’s, as well as any local appliance shops in your area.

3. Jewelry

Valentine’s Day is, of course, the big one in the jewelry category. You’d be wise to wait until the day after to splurge on something incredible. Trust us when we say that your favorite person will understand when you show them the cost comparison, especially if you get more bang for your buck!

4. Furniture

We usually do a sweep for great deals on furniture around Presidents Day. Doing the same might end up saving you thousands.

5. Luggage

Supply and demand reign supreme when it comes to luggage. Prices might skyrocket when people are gearing up for spring break or summer travels. Wait until Late spring or early summer to refresh your travel collection on a dime.

6. Big electronics

The Apple release cycle warrants some serious consideration when it comes to updating your gear. All manufacturers, including Samsung and Google, plan their releases in advance. The prices you’ll find will reflect this — you may as well wait until the next generation if you’re going to shell out.

How to shop everything like a pro

Sometimes, the cost of shipping will kill us. Other times, the consumer forecast may be influencing the cost of your favorite buys considerably.

We always recommend a healthy amount of research when considering buying something extraordinary. Compare costs and wait until the dust has settled before bringing something monumental home. It will always be worth it.

