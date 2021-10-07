Online shoppers: How to get cash back when you buy

The first online purchase was in 1994. Since then, digital shopping has exploded in popularity. Statista predicts e-commerce sales will hit $6.5 trillion by 2023. Tap or click here to save money with this handy online shopping comparison tool.

Although shopping online is convenient, it can also be pretty costly, thanks to shipping and tax fees. That’s why free coupon hunting services can make a world of difference. When you’re shopping, they scan the web for promo codes that can lower your final price.

We also have good news for anyone who uses Honey or wants to sign up. It now offers cash back when you link your account with PayPal.

Now you can save even more money

Honey recently announced this money-saving feature. Here’s how it works: When you shop online, you can earn Honey Gold reward points. You can even get credit for your next purchase when you use gift cards or pay with PayPal. (This only works for participating stores, though, so watch for that.)

RELATED: Tap or click here for our quick guide to Honey

Best of all, this works even if you aren’t on a desktop computer. You can also earn rewards while you shop on the go. This is Honey’s biggest development of the year, and it is coming out right ahead of the holiday shopping season.

We recommend shopping sooner rather than later. Sure, Black Friday is less than two months away and Christmas is even further in the future. But thanks to the global chip shortage, prices on electronics are expected to go up.

For example, a WSJ report says the largest chip producer in the world plans to increase its price by around 20%. That will have a ripple effect on all sorts of electronics since chips go into everything, from fancy cars to smaller machines. Tap or click here for three things you should buy now before they get more expensive.

If you aren’t using Honey now, it’s a good time to start

Honey says e-commerce holiday spending this year is projected to be 15% higher than 2020. That means shoppers can use all the savings they can get. Instead of manually scrolling through coupon sites like Groupon, RetailMeNot or Swagbucks, let Honey do the work for you.

You can use the browser extension and app on Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, iOS and Android. Of course, it’s not the only way to save big this holiday season. Keep reading for a few different ways to put money back into your pocket.

Read more

5 ways to get up to 20% cash back on your Amazon purchases

Keep track of your credit card rewards with these apps

X

10 apps that earn you money for doing almost nothing