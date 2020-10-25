You don’t have to spend big money to get reliable tech. Plenty of companies offer discounts on used or refurbished gadgets that work just as well as brand new items. In fact, some of these companies even offer extended warranties for pre-owned merchandise.

One of the best examples: Amazon Renewed. If you buy an Amazon Renewed item, you have a 90-day window for refunds or returns if your order doesn't work out as expected.

But Amazon Renewed isn’t the only game in town anymore. You can now buy certified refurbished products from eBay that come with a two year extended warranty and hassle-free returns. If you’re in the market to buy some tech, eBay’s new program could save you money.

Certified refurbished gadgets are now on sale at eBay

Shoppers looking for deals on tech now have a new option to save hundreds of dollars: eBay Certified Refurbished. The new program sells used gear from manufacturers like Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft, and includes a two-year extended warranty through Allstate insurance.

Not only that, shoppers buying Certified Refurbished get a money-back guarantee and 30-day hassle-free returns. As icing on the cake, all products are shipped in manufacturer-sealed packaging and include new accessories and manuals.

How much can you save ordering refurbished? Let’s use this Bose Sound-Link Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker as an example, which retails brand-new for $200. On eBay, Bose is selling a Certified Refurbished version for $145. On Amazon, a Renewed version of the speaker is $180.

And when it comes to headphones, eBay’s Certified Refurbished version of the Powerbeats 3 costs $70. On Amazon, a Renewed version is the same price — but with a much shorter warranty.

Laptops come with even bigger savings. The eBay Certified Refurbished version of the Dell XPS 15 9500 goes for $1550 — which is $650 less than retail! The Amazon renewed version goes for $50 more than eBay’s offering on the 512GB model.

And to think, you get all this in a sealed box with a money-back guarantee. Why even bother buying new?

This does seem like a great deal, but what’s the catch?

Despite the promise of eBay’s Certified Refurbished program, there are several limitations that may not appeal to every shopper. The Certified Refurbished store only has five categories at the moment: laptops, portable audio, power tools, small kitchen appliances and vacuums. You’re also limited to a few participating brands like KitchenAid, Dirt Devil, Phillips and others.

This is because eBay is picky about the products it allows to be sold under the Certified Refurbished banner. All items need to be in like-new condition and inspected by the manufacturer before eBay will sell it. This means you can feel confident you’re not getting a lemon, but the inventory will be much smaller than if you bought new.

Still, it’s a great alternative for shoppers looking to save on their favorite electronics without running the risk of getting burned. Give it a try and see what you can find. If you don’t see anything you’re interested in now, there are plenty more products coming down the pipeline once eBay vets them for quality.



