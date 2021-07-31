Don’t make this big mistake e-commerce companies often make

It’s a great time to sell online. Last year, many people didn’t want to venture out of their homes to shop at physical stores. That’s why they used online stores to get their essentials.

Statista studies found over 2 billion people bought goods or services online in 2020. Not only that, but sellers made 4.2 trillion U.S. dollars in e-retail sales worldwide. Good news: The online shopping gold rush is nowhere near stopping.

In fact, Oberlo data says there will be around 2.14 billion global digital buyers in 2021. Imagine all the customers you can reel in — and all the profits, too. That’s why many business owners are taking advantage of high-quality eCommerce solutions; they help you focus on the money while they take care of the processing work in the background.

Before you can daydream about your future revenue, ask yourself this critical question

Whenever you’re shopping for a fancy eCommerce solution for your business, it’s easy to be swept away by commercial promises. But before you bite the bullet and click the order button, ask yourself this: “How much does it cost?”

It’s a tricky question with a lot of factors, like:

Implementation

Transaction fees

Integration

Hosting fees

Licensing

Support costs

Apps

Extensions

The price for licensing alone can be as low as $30 per month. On the other hand, it could even be around $1,800 per month (or higher).

A new study from Oracle NetSuite says that a business with $10 million in yearly online sales could spend as much as $75,000 for licensing annually. And remember, that’s just for licensing. Think of all the other costs that pile up over time.

Do the math, and you’ll realize eCommerce gobbles up an enormous chunk of your bottom line.

Don’t make this mistake, though

Many business owners want things to be free. Instead of hiring a professional or using a high-quality program, they may just use homegrown spreadsheets and processes. Unfortunately, that can add up to a lot of expensive mistakes.

In fact, if you decide to do everything in-house, instead of relying on the professionals, you could lose more money than you’re saving by not getting help.

However, it can be tough to find the best way to juggle and keep track of all these costs. Luckily, Kim has you covered. She went out, did the research and came back with her personal program recommendation.

Kim’s choice: Oracle NetSuite

If you’re a business owner, you don’t need me to tell you running a business is tough. Don’t let QuickBooks and spreadsheets slow you down, and stop paying for multiple systems that don’t give you the information you need when you need it. It’s time to upgrade to NetSuite by Oracle, the world’s No. 1 cloud business system.

NetSuite gives you visibility and control over your financials, HR, inventory, e-commerce and more — all in one place — instantaneously. Whether you’re doing a million or hundreds of millions in revenue, save time and money with NetSuite. Join the over 24,000 companies using NetSuite right now!

Let NetSuite show you how they’ll benefit your business with a free product tour at NetSuite.com/Kim.