Most TVs in the ’90s and early ’00s used Cathode Ray Tubes (CRT), which gave them a prominent bulge at the back. But it wasn’t just TVs, as many computer monitors used the same technology. This technology is back in the news for all the wrong reasons.

TV manufacturers accused of price gouging

Thankfully, CRT TVs aren’t recalled due to dangerous components or lead paint. While that was a primary ingredient in many toys in the ’80s, there is a class-action lawsuit against Mitsubishi for allegedly conspiring with other CRT manufacturers for price gouging.

According to court documentation, this “caused consumers to pay more for CRTs and products containing CRTs, such as TVs and computer monitors” between 1995 and 2007. You can file a claim against the $33 million settlement if you are eligible for compensation.

This lawsuit is in addition to previous claims against other manufacturers such as LG, Philips, Panasonic, Hitachi, Toshiba and Samsung.

How to file a claim for CRT TV price gouging

The deadline to file a claim is June 13, 2023. To be eligible, you must have bought a CRT TV or monitor between March 1, 1995, and Nov. 25, 2007. The claim is only for people who bought the gadgets through third-party sellers like Best Buy or other retailers and not directly from the manufacturer.

If you are eligible and want to file a claim, you must complete and submit a Claim Form. It’s an easy form to fill out. Even better, you don’t need to provide proof that you purchased a CRT TV or monitor. The amount you receive will be based on the number of people filing claims.

“If you submitted a valid claim in connection with the Prior Settlements and you do not submit a claim in the New Settlement, then your valid claim in the Prior Settlements will be automatically submitted in the New Settlement without further action by you,” the documentation explains.

You can exclude yourself from any claim or object by April 14 or attend the court hearing on June 1 if you want to make representations.

