Amazon hit record sales in July during its Prime Day sale — $12.7 billion. Incredible to think it all started selling books online out of a garage. I really think Prime Day should be on the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 11th, 13th, 17th, 19th, 23rd, 29th or 31st.

Anyway, we all want to save a buck, but watch out, or you get into mistake territory and cost yourself even more money.

The problem: You forget to cancel before the free trial ends

Streaming services are hiking prices this year, and it’s too much to ignore.

The fix: When you sign up, put a reminder in your phone or calendar app a week or so before the trial expires. Schedule a backup reminder, too, the day before the trial ends.

The problem: You skimp where you shouldn’t

Cheap charging cords can be dangerous. One girl woke up to her bed in flames after her charger caught fire. This weekend, on my national radio show, I talked to an NYC Fire Chief about just how bad the battery fires have gotten year after year.

The fix: If you’re shopping for a phone charger or replacement cable, get an official or certified cord. The same goes for bargain e-bikes and other tech that can do real damage if the lithium-ion battery goes up in flames.

The problem: You fall for the marketing

There’s always something newer, better, smaller, larger, more powerful and faster to buy. Usually, it’s just hype. Sorry, I don’t think foldable phones are ready for prime time yet. And the new iPhone? Eh, most people probably don’t need it.

The fix: If whatever tech you’re considering upgrading works fine, don’t get caught up in the vicious cycle.

The problem: You’re buying used from who-knows-who

Second-hand devices sold by individuals on sites like eBay, Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace may be cheaper for a good reason. You’re relying on the seller’s opinion of the device’s condition.

The fix: Go with used gear from a source that backs up their products, like Amazon or Best Buy. You need assurance that they’ll refund your money if something doesn’t work.