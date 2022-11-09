If you’re an Amazon Prime member, there are tons of perks that you might not know about. For example, Prime Reading gives you unlimited access on any device to more than a thousand eBooks, magazines, comics, books with Audible narration and more. Tap or click here for 11 perks you might not know about.

If you’re a music fan, there’s a significant change to Prime Music you’ll love. Amazon Prime members can now enjoy an expanded library of music content previously only accessible to those with Amazon Music Unlimited. It includes over 100 million songs, albeit with a few rules attached.

One thing’s for sure: if you already have Amazon Prime, your subscription is much more valuable. Keep reading for details on changes with Prime Music.

Here’s the backstory

If you’re used to listening to ad-free music through Amazon Music Prime, your experience is about to get better. The company just expanded the free music library to include 100 million songs.

However, some people are not happy about the change just yet. That’s because you can only listen to music through Prime Music on shuffle now. This can be frustrating if you’re not a fan of shuffling tunes.

If you know how to curate your collection, this change is far from a dealbreaker. Why? It’s simple: unlimited shuffle. Unlike the free version of Spotify mobile, which limits you to six song skips per hour, Amazon Prime subscribers can create a playlist of their favorites and skip until they land on the song they want.

While you’ll no longer be able to ask Alexa to play “Freebird” on a whim, you can add it to a playlist and hit that next button until those sweet, dulcet tunes start pumping through your home or wearables. You can do the same with artists or albums. Easy enough, right?

To tune in to Amazon Music Prime, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $139 annually.

Changes to Amazon Prime Music

Here are some of the changes you should know about Amazon Prime Music:

Prime members can shuffle-play any artist, album, or playlist from the expanded music catalog and discover new music based on their likes.

You can pick and play songs from a curated selection of All-Access Playlists on-demand with no skip limits or download them to listen offline.

Offline listening is now only available for All-Access Playlists. NOTE : All-Access Playlists requested on Echo devices play in shuffle mode.

: All-Access Playlists requested on Echo devices play in shuffle mode. The improved Prime member benefits for Amazon Music are available on the Amazon Music web player, mobile and desktop app, and Echo and devices.

As music lovers ourselves, we can recommend checking out the Prime Music changes, especially if you’re already an Amazon Prime member. If you want everything Amazon Prime Music Unlimited offers, it’ll cost you $8.99 monthly.

