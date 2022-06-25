Mark your calendars. Amazon Prime Day begins July 12. Good news if you plan to take advantage of the tsunami of sales. There’s an extra Amazon Prime Day discount to apply to your order.

Since inflation is sky-high, you need all the deals you can get. That’s why you should shop for the stuff you need on Amazon Prime Day. You don’t have to wait a few weeks to take advantage.

Many Amazon merchants are offering early deals this year. Tap or click here for 10 early Amazon Prime Day deals you can take advantage of. To maximize your savings, follow these steps to get an extra $20 Amazon Prime Day discount when you shop.

You need to do a little song and dance to get it

Luckily, it’s pretty easy. You just need to meet a few requirements: First, you must be an Amazon Prime member. Second, you need to have never downloaded the Amazon Photos app before.

To get the free money, you need to download the Amazon Photos app on iOS, Android or desktop for the first time. Then, upload a picture to the app. You must also turn on the app’s Auto-Save feature to automatically backup the image you just uploaded.

Act quickly. The offer ends on July 8, so you have to do this before. You can also turn off the app’s Auto-Save feature later.

Keep this caveat in mind

You only get the discount if you’ve never downloaded Amazon Photos before. Amazon offers this deal because it wants more people to download the app. You don’t get the free money if you already use the app.

Also, if you do this, you aren’t getting free money to use however you wish. You can only use the $20 on Amazon Prime Day. So you won’t be able to use it on an Amazon order after Prime Day.

Remember: Although the discount bonanza is in July, you can still take advantage. Many deals are starting early this year. Here are some of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals.

How to get your Amazon Prime Day discount

Download the Amazon Photos app for the first time. Next, upload a photo to the app and turn on Auto-Save. Finally, you are ready for the $20 discount. Now you’re wondering where the free money is.

You may have to wait a few days. A few days after you sign up, Amazon will confirm that it applied the credit to your Amazon account. You should be able to apply the $20 to any Amazon Prime Day purchase — as long as it’s above $40. Happy shopping!

Keep reading

Best smart lights, clocks and other gadgets that don’t rely on voice control like Alexa

X

Command every light in your home with one affordable wall switch