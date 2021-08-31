Buy now, pay later: Amazon adds option to pay in installments

Online shopping has been booming since the start of the pandemic. As essential supplies became more scarce and brick-and-mortar stores closed their doors, people turned to online retailers to get what they needed. Even as restrictions relaxed and merchandise became readily available again, digital shopping habits stuck.

When you purchase something from Amazon, you pay the entire cost upfront and all those orders can really add up. This is about to get easier, as Amazon is now offering monthly installment payments. Keep reading to see how it works.

Buy now, pay later

Amazon now has a partnership with Affirm, the company that lets you pay for merchandise in monthly installments. Affirm announced that the feature will soon be available to Amazon customers at checkout. It is currently being tested on select customers and will roll out to more in the coming months.

With this partnership, select Amazon customers in the U.S. can split the total cost of purchases of $50 and more into monthly payments. Your total cost is shown upfront and you pay what you agree on t checkout. The press release states that there are no late or hidden fees.

Affirm told CNBC that some Amazon purchases will come with interest while others will have a 0% annual percentage rate. Here’s an image of how the plan works:

As you can see, the APR can be pretty high depending on your credit score. Up to 30% in some cases, so make sure you know the costs before using it.

Other ways to save on Amazon

Capital One Shopping is a free browser add-on that helps you to save on purchases by comparing prices, alerting you to better deals and applying promo codes. It works with Amazon and other major online retailers. Tap here to get the free extension.

CamelCamelCamel is a free Amazon tracker that alerts you when the prices go down. You can get the free extension at camelcamelcamel.com/camelizer.

Honey is a free browser extension that automatically applies discounts to your cart. You can get Honey at joinhoney.com.

