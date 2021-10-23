Need holiday cash? Amazon is looking to fill 150K seasonal job openings

It’s a job seeker’s market, and this is the time to take advantage. Employers are looking to fill the positions left open by layoffs and other factors related to the global pandemic.

Long gone are the days when you could grab a stack of resumes and hit the pavements in search of work. Job postings, interviews and applications are digital these days.

Amazon saw a boom in business during the pandemic as more people shopped from home. This hasn’t slowed down, and the online retail giant needs more people to handle orders, particularly as we get into the holiday season.

Hiring spree

This week, Amazon announced it’s planning to hire 150,000 seasonal employees around the country. The company is looking for candidates of all backgrounds and skill levels. There’s potential for long-term employment, too.

Just last month, Amazon posted that it was looking for 125,000 workers. Earlier this year, the company was looking to fill 75,000 jobs. Needless to say, Amazon is growing at an astounding pace.

Compensation and perks

All Amazon jobs in the U.S., including seasonal positions, have an average pay starting at $18 per hour and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts. There are also signing bonuses of up to $3,000.

Benefits include health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with company match, and up to 20 weeks paid maternal and parental leave. Amazon’s Career Choice program will pay full college tuition for front-line employees in addition to upskilling services to help them with career advancement.

New hires can expect full training and strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the company says.

Amazon also says many seasonal employees return each holiday season or transition into full-time careers with the company.

Here are the roles

Amazon is looking for candidates to fill stowing, picking, packing, shipping and other roles. When a customer places an order, Amazon employees pick and pack the order. A truck is loaded with orders and then heads to an Amazon Air site.

An aircraft is then loaded, and the packages are flown to a sorting center. Packages are organized by ZIP code and then taken to a delivery station. Employees sort the packages for delivery routes, and drivers take them to customers.

How to apply

Go to hiring.amazon.com and select a category or Search All Jobs to begin browsing. There are full-time, part-time, regular and seasonal opportunities available. Use the filters to narrow down the location or even view just the jobs that have signing bonuses attached.

Not convinced? Amazon made the top of LinkedIn's list of the best companies at which to grow your career.

