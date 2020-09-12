Amazon hiring for 33K high-paying positions – here’s how to apply

The job market in the U.S. is slowly recovering — but for the time being, millions of people are still out of work. As a result, many Americans are looking at job prospects in places they may not have expected.

One of the biggest shocks to the 2020 job market: Remote work. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, more businesses are offering work-from-home positions than ever before — which means you no longer need to worry about whether or not you’ll find a job in your area. Tap or click here to see the at-home jobs hiring now.

But if you’re in need of a job right now, one of the biggest companies looking for workers is Amazon. In fact, the company is putting on its annual Career Day on September 16 — and it looks like one of the biggest yet. Many of the slots have already filled for one-on-one sessions, but it’s open to the general public and packed with hours of free career coaching you can use anywhere.

A virtual job fair?

Each year, Amazon hosts an event known as Amazon Career Day — a multi-hour program filled with guest speakers, training workshops and even one-on-one breakaway sessions with recruiters. The event is designed to bring new employees into Amazon’s workforce, but it’s not only used for that purpose.

Instead, it’s better to think about Amazon Career Day as a general job fair complete with training that you can use no matter where you apply in the future. That’s right, the job fair is open to everyone “regardless of whether you’re interested in working at Amazon or elsewhere,” as the event’s website says.

More than 1,000 Amazon career coaches and recruiters are participating, and the advice you can glean from your sessions will give you valuable guidance in your career pursuits.

Will I even be able to get in?

As exciting as Amazon’s Career Day is, there is one important factor to keep in mind: All of the one-on-one sessions with recruiters have been filled. This means you won’t be able to have direct chats with Amazon employees about careers at the company or ask general job-related questions.

Thankfully that’s only one part of the event. General reservations are still open to anyone and everyone who wants to join. All you need to do is visit Amazon’s official Career Day website and click Register now. You’ll be asked to provide some basic information to confirm your attendance along with your contact details.

Once you’re all set with registration, you’re ready to go. Now, you can plan your day around the event’s schedule below:

See how the events can apply almost anywhere you want to work? If you have the time, we’d absolutely recommend attending so you can learn some of the pro secrets towards interviews, squiring skill sets and building a better resume.

Just try to enjoy the old-fashioned interviews you’ll be going on while they last. Based on what some writers and researchers believe, you may not even be interviewed by humans in the not-so-distant future.

