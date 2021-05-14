Need a job? Amazon is hiring 75,000 workers starting at $17 an hour

The pandemic put a financial burden on people and companies all over the world. Businesses had to close, transportation became very difficult and some people simply stopped spending money.

While employees were getting laid off and brick and mortar stores were shutting their doors for good, online retailers such as Amazon were making a killing. Tap or click here to find out just how well Amazon did last year.

As its subscriber base, transactions and bottom line increase, Amazon needs more people to handle it all. The company is adding tens of thousands of jobs to its workforce. As a Prime member, this could help you get what you need when you want it. It can also present a new opportunity for those looking for work.

More boots on the ground

Amazon announced that it’s adding 75,000 people for its fulfillment and logistics network across the U.S. and Canada. The press release says these positions will start at an average of more than $17 per hour and include sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000 depending on location. New employees also get a $100 bonus if they are vaccinated for COVID-19 before they start working.

Benefits include health, vision, dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% match and paid parental leave. The company also funds learning opportunities to advance employees’ careers, and its Career Choice program covers 95% of course tuition in “high-demand fields.”

Since March, Amazon has been holding vaccination events at its fulfillment centers. Now it has expanded across the U.S. and Canada to 250 locations. The company is offering vaccines to half a million employees and even their families in many locations.

How to apply

Whether you look at it as temporary employment or a long-term career, you can get more information and apply at amazondelivers.jobs. Most positions are currently being offered in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

Highlighted jobs include package sorter, shopper, warehouse team, air warehouse team, pharmacy team and delivery driver. Remote opportunities are also available.

