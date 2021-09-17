Whether you’re out of work or seeking a career change, the job market has been steadily improving. The economy is recovering, and employers are looking to fulfill vacant and new positions.

Business is booming for online retailers, who are looking for more people to fulfill orders. Amazon has been on a hiring spree this year, and the latest news points to new opportunities across the country.

Prime opportunities

Amazon is looking to hire 125,000 employees in hundreds of cities and towns. Fulfillment and transportation jobs will have an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour, going up to $22.50 per hour in some locations.

Sign-on bonuses for some will go up to $3,000. Additionally, new hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination can earn a $100 bonus on their first day.

Comprehensive benefits worth $3.50 an hour include health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave. Amazon’s Career Choice program will pay full college tuition for its front-line employees who opt to participate.

“Whether you’re looking for a short-term job to make money for the holidays or a long-term career, you’re welcome here, and we look forward to having you on our team,” CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon Dave Clark said in the press release.

The company is also looking to fill 40,000 tech/corporate jobs.

Hiring is happening as you read this, so go to amazon.com/apply if you’re interested. You can check out available positions by category and location. Select Search All Jobs and enter your ZIP code to find something close by.

Company growth

Amazon added more than 250 fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs and delivery stations in the U.S. in 2021. More than 100 buildings will be added in September. The online retail juggernaut has hired nearly half a million people in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Amazon is now the largest job creator in the U.S. A few months ago, the company announced that it’s adding 75,000 jobs for fulfillment and logistics networks.

