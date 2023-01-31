For many, the COVID pandemic made having groceries delivered common. What could be better than having everything you need to be dropped off at your door?

Amazon Fresh was admittedly ahead of its time in this regard. It’s been around since 2007, and everyone who has used it loves it. Sadly, you might need to pay more to have your groceries delivered in the future.

Read on to learn more about what you can expect from Amazon Fresh moving forward.

Why your Amazon Fresh Delivery probably won’t be free anymore

If you’ve used Amazon Fresh, you know that delivery is free for Prime members when you order a minimum of $35 of groceries. Unfortunately, that’s about to change.

Amazon recently announced the minimum purchase for free delivery would increase to $150 on Feb. 28, 2023. Yikes! That’s quite the jump. Ordering $35 worth of groceries is a breeze, but getting to $150 can be a reach.

When the change hits, you’ll be required to pay an extra fee on orders for different amounts.

The new delivery fees are as follows:

$9.95 on orders under $50.

$6.95 on orders between $50 and $100.

$3.95 on orders between $100 and $150.

Before this change, Amazon Prime subscribers could count on free Fresh deliveries on orders over $35, or $50 in New York. Now, they’ll have to buy significantly more to enjoy the same service, even with their Prime account.

Amazon says the price increase keeps in-store prices lower. Is it worth it?

How to save buying groceries online

This new system is an unexpected disappointment. The good news is you can still take advantage of free delivery if you plan ahead. Just keep a running list of things you need until you hit the $150 minimum before placing an order.

Here are a few more tips for buying groceries online:

Use coupons to cut costs on things like meat and brand-name goods.

Avoid ordering online if you can’t meet the minimum delivery threshold.

Take advantage of curbside pickup at stores that offer it. You can order groceries on the store’s website and a worker will do the shopping for you. You’ll just need to drive to the store to have your order brought to your vehicle. It’s not quite as convenient as delivery to your door, but it’s easier than doing the shopping yourself.

