Christmas is just around the corner, and time is running out for last-minute shoppers. If you want to order the perfect gift, you’d better buy it quickly. If you miss the Amazon Christmas shipping deadline, your packages won’t arrive by Dec. 25.

Maybe you’re buying from another online store. In that case, you’ll need to know more holiday shipping deadlines for 2022. Tap or click here to ensure your UPS, USPS and FedEx packages arrive for Christmas.

If you’ve procrastinated on holiday shopping, now’s the time to act. Don’t waste time scrolling through Amazon for the best deals on electronics, home goods, clothes or other gifts. Thursday is the last day you can order Christmas gifts on the world’s largest online marketplace.

Write this Amazon Christmas shipping deadline on your calendar

Dec. 22 is the last day you can order on Amazon to ensure your gifts arrive by Christmas. Although Amazon touts two-day shipping, you shouldn’t take that for granted. In this chaotic holiday season, shipping delays are far from rare.

This is especially important as we inch ever closer to Christmas. It’s the worst time to procrastinate — even if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Although you may have some wiggle room, same-day shipping isn’t guaranteed.

So if you order on Dec. 23 or Dec. 24, you’d better hope that Lady Luck is on your side.

Depending on where you live, you might not even get two-day shipping. Over the past year, many Amazon Prime customers have complained about delayed shipping times.

Bottom line: Order now for the highest chance of getting your order on time. If you don’t act now, you’ll have some splainin’ to do on Christmas. Save yourself from embarrassment this holiday season and grab your gifts sooner rather than later.

Can’t decide what to get? We can help

Kim’s 2022 favorites list: Great gifts for everyone on your list

Best stocking stuffers: 10 small, affordable gifts they’ll use again and again

From smart clocks to smart locks, these tech gifts cost under $50 and are great for everyone

10 best gifts if you really want to spoil your favorite person

The best gifts for the person who doesn’t want or need anything

Don’t break the bank this holiday season — the best tech from Anker, Fitbit and Roku for under $100