Everyone’s favorite AI bot, ChatGPT, is growing fast, with over 100 million users since its release in November. While many are spooked about new technology replacing their jobs, others are grabbing this tiger by the tail and making the most of it.

Companies looking to leverage the powers of ChatGPT want to hire folks skilled in something called AI prompting ASAP. If you’re tech-savvy, want to make good money, and love being the first to jump on trends, this new gig might be right up your alley.

Chat be nimble, chat be quick

Content is king these days. Busy organizations have to work hard to keep up with the competition. AI tools like ChatGPT are an answered prayer when churning out blog posts for company websites and posts for social media. Automated content creation gives companies what they need, quick and cheap.

For example, say a company exec gives a stellar talk at a recent conference. The transcript from the event can be entered into ChatGPT, which will then turn it into things like a blog with practical tips and takeaways or a winning LinkedIn post. The advantage? Content is created in half the time it would take a human writer.

The catch? AI isn’t exactly on par with how a human speaks yet. That’s where the role of an AI content assistant comes in.

At your service

AI content assistants, also known as “prompt engineers,” train AI tools like ChatGPT to give a company what it wants. In other words, the assistant teaches the AI bot to speak in the company’s preferred language and tone. The goal is to get the tool to generate A+ content that sounds like a living, breathing human.

A day in the life of an AI content assistant involves writing text-based prompts and typing instructions into ChatGPT to help it respond correctly. It’s essentially a ton of proofreading, copying and pasting — no rocket science degree required.

The kicker is that many of these jobs pay really well. We’re talking six figures. With that kind of hustle, you’ll have the cash to take that dream vacation in no time.

Be the ChatGPT MVP

Wondering what it takes to become the next best AI content assistant? Here are some top tips:

Take an online prompt engineering course like this one.

like this one. Experiment with ChatGPT on your own and play around with similar AI tools like GPT+ and Bard . Things evolve and change fast, so keeping up with the latest trends and tech is key.

. Things evolve and change fast, so keeping up with the latest trends and tech is key. Once you’re skilled up, list your services on freelancer sites like Upwork and Fiverr. Current hourly rates for AI content assistants range from $20 to $100.

Don’t forget to add your new skills to your LinkedIn profile to make it easy for recruiters to spot you.

Adapt and evolve

In the words of the great Bob Dylan, “The times, they are a-changin’.” We can either get on board the AI train or get left on the sidelines, and who knows? Becoming an AI whiz kid might make you your family’s first mega-millionaire!

Searching for a solid ChatGPT app to get your practice on? Steer clear of these scammy fakes.