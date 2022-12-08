If you want to get your packages in time for Christmas, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down for all the 2022 holiday shipping deadlines you need to know about. With this list, you can ensure your presents arrive in time for the holidays.

How to make sure your Christmas packages are delivered on time

Whether shipping through FedEx, UPS or USPS, you must be aware of deadlines. Delivery companies see a ton of traffic this time of year, which can slow down your gift’s journey. You must prepare for congestion in post offices and on the roads.

If you live in a remote area, gifts might take a long time to arrive. That’s why you should check the holiday shipping guidelines for 2022.

Just know that some stores may change their deadlines later in the season. To ensure you’re up-to-date, check out BlackFriday.com, which keeps track of timeline switches.

UPS holiday shipping guidelines

Deadlines for UPS Ground shipping and UPS Standard shipping depend on where you live. You’ll have to check this online calculator to make sure. This way, you’ll get an estimate based on your address.

However, there are also a few overall deadlines to keep in mind:

Dec. 19: UPS Worldwide Expedited.

Dec. 20: UPS 3-Day Select shipping.

Dec. 21: UPS 2nd Day Air services.

Dec. 21: UPS Worldwide Express services (U.S. to Mexico).

Dec. 22: UPS Worldwide Express services (U.S. to Canada).

Dec. 22: UPS Next Day air services.

FedEx holiday shipping deadlines for 2022

Dec. 14: FedEx Ground deadline.

Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver deadline.

Dec. 20: FedEx three-day freight deadline.

Dec. 21: FedEx two-day freight deadline.

Dec. 21: FedEx one-day freight deadline.

USPS holiday shipping deadlines for 2022

Overall, though, here are the 2022 holiday shipping dates for the continental U.S.:

Dec. 17: USPS Retail Ground.

Dec. 17: First-Class Mail.

Dec. 19: Priority Mail.

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express.

Retail holiday shipping deadlines

Thanks to the shopping experts at BlackFriday.com, we also found some deadlines for your favorite stores. Check this list to make sure you get your packages in time:

Amazon

Free/Standard shipping deadline: See delivery estimate at checkout for free economy shipping and free two-day shipping.

See delivery estimate at checkout for free economy shipping and free two-day shipping. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 for one-day delivery (free for Prime members, no minimum). Dec. 24 for same-day delivery (available in select areas).

American Girl

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 12.

Dec. 12. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20.

Apple Store

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Shipping deadline varies by item.

Shipping deadline varies by item. Expedited shipping deadline: Shipping deadline varies by item. Expedited shipping fees range based on weight.

Barnes and Noble

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 17 by noon EST.

Dec. 17 by noon EST. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 11:59 a.m. EST for expedited.

Bass Pro Shops

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14.

Dec. 14. Expedited shipping deadline: Check the website.

Bath & Body Works

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16 for Standard.

Dec. 16 for Standard. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for Expedited.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19. for Standard.

Dec. 19. for Standard. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for Expedited; Dec. 22 for Express.

Belk

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16.

Dec. 16. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for overnight (fees apply).

Best Buy

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 10:30 a.m. CST.

Dec. 20 by 10:30 a.m. CST. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 24 by noon local for same-day.

Cabela’s

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14.

Dec. 14. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. EST for Two-Day; Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. EST for Overnight.

Costco

Free/Standard shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout.

See shipping estimate at checkout. Expedited shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout.

Dell

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14 by 2 p.m. CST.

Dec. 14 by 2 p.m. CST. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. CST (next day).

Gap

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15.

Dec. 15. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 1 p.m. EST for priority shipping.

Harry & David

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for standard.

Dec. 18 for standard. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 for 3-Day Express; Dec. 21 for 2-Day Express; Dec. 22 for Overnight.

Home Depot

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16.

Dec. 16. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 16.

JCPenney

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15.

Dec. 15. Expedited shipping deadline: See the website for options.

Kohl’s

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19 by 1:00 p.m. CST.

Dec. 19 by 1:00 p.m. CST. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 1:00 p.m. CST for one-day shipping (fees apply).

L.L.Bean

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by midnight ET.

Dec. 18 by midnight ET. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by midnight ET.

Lowe’s

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14.

Dec. 14. Expedited shipping deadline: Check the website.

Macy’s

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 5:00 p.m. EST.

Dec. 21 by 5:00 p.m. EST. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by noon EST for express.

Old Navy

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15.

Dec. 15. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 1 p.m. EST for priority shipping.

Overstock

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Look for the “Delivered by Christmas” icon.

Look for the “Delivered by Christmas” icon. Expedited shipping deadline: Look for the “Delivered by Christmas” icon.

Pottery Barn

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by 10:00 p.m. PST.

Dec. 18 by 10:00 p.m. PST. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 11:00 p.m. PST for next-day shipping.

Sam’s Club

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for Ground; Dec. 8 for freight.

Dec. 18 for Ground; Dec. 8 for freight. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 or 24 at 12 p.m. local time for same-day ($12 for Club members).

Sephora

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 6:00 a.m. EST.

Dec. 20 by 6:00 a.m. EST. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 6:00 a.m. for flash two-day.

Target

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 22.

Dec. 22. Expedited shipping deadline: Same-day delivery is available, but slots may be limited on Dec. 24.

Walmart

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 for non-Walmart+ members.

Dec. 20 for non-Walmart+ members. Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 for next-day (Walmart+ members).

