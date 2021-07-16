16 state’s tax-free holidays will save you money on tech purchases

The new school year is quickly approaching, and for many, this is a very exciting time of year. It’s time to stock up on school supplies and all of your tech gear. All these purchases can add up rather quickly unless you can get everything you need during your state’s tax-free weekend. Tap or click here for 15 summer tech gadgets you didn’t know you needed.

This is when participating states cut out sales tax on certain items and make back-to-school shopping (or just shopping!) a bit more affordable. Larger retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon will be participating.

This year, 16 states will be partaking. Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon never charge sales tax. Tax-free weekends vary by state but plan ahead as most of the tax holidays begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight.

Tax-free dates and deals by state for 2021

Alabama

When: July 16-18

What: Items include school supplies less than $50, books under $30, computers under $750 and clothing under $100.

Arkansas

When: Aug. 7-8

What: Arkansas has just a few things on its list for tax-free, which include clothing and footwear under $100, accessories under $50 and select school supplies. There are no tech deals included with this tax-free holiday.

Connecticut

When: Aug. 15 -21

What: Connecticut, unlike most of the other states, celebrates tax-free for an entire week! This tax-free week starts on a Sunday and ends on a Saturday. Enjoy zero sales tax on clothing and footwear that costs less than $100 per item. Athletic uniforms and gear excluded. There are no tech deals included with this tax-free week.

Florida

When: July 31 – Aug. 9

What: During this extended week of tax-free, there are a variety of sweet deals that include the purchases of clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item. Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

Iowa

When: Aug. 6-7

What: This yearly holiday will be on the first Friday and Saturday of August. There will be no sales tax on clothing and footwear selling for less than $100. This excludes backpacks, handbags, and athletic uniforms, along with any item not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear. There are no tech deals included during this time.

Maryland

When: Aug. 8-14

What: For an entire week, the state of Maryland indulges you with no sales tax. There is no sales tax on clothing and footwear priced under $100 (excludes accessories) and the first $40 of a backpack purchase. There are no tech deals included during this week.

Massachusetts

When: Aug. 14-15

What: For this tax-free weekend, it is for retail goods priced at $2,500 or less. This excludes motor vehicles, motorboats, meals, telecommunication services, gas, steam, electricity, tobacco products, marijuana and marijuana products. There are no tech deals during this tax holiday.

Mississippi

When: July 30-31

What: Clothing and footwear costing under $100 per item. This excludes accessories. Items can be purchased in-store or online. There are no tech deals during this tax holiday for Mississippi.

Missouri

When: Aug. 6-8

What: During this tax-free weekend, items include any article of clothing, including footwear, for $100 or less. School supplies are not to exceed $50 per purchase, graphing calculators not to exceed $150, computer software with a value of $350 or less and personal computers less than $1,500.

New Mexico

When: Aug. 6-8

What: Clothing or footwear priced at $100 or less per item, computers at $1,000, related computer hardware at $500 and school supplies for $30 or less. Not all retailers are required to participate, so ask before you go out to shop!

Ohio

When: Aug. 6-8

What: Articles of clothing priced at $75 or less, school supplies priced at $20 or less and items of school instructional material priced at $20 or less. There are no tech deals during this tax-free weekend.

Oklahoma

When: Aug. 6-8

What: Articles of clothing or footwear priced under $100. Accessories, athletic footwear and protective gear, are excluded. There are no tech deals.

South Carolina

When: Aug. 6-8

What: Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers. As long as an item is eligible, it is tax-free, whether purchased in-store or online.

Tennessee

When: July 30 – Aug. 1

What: This tax holiday will include clothing for less than $100; school supplies, which include art supplies for school that cost $100 or less per item; and computers that are $1,500 or less.

Texas

When: Aug. 6-8

What: This includes most clothing, including footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced at $100 or less. These items can be purchased from a Texas store or online or a catalog retailer doing business in Texas.

Virginia

When: Aug. 6-8

What: This includes school supplies that are $20 or less per item and qualified clothing and footwear at $100 or less per item. There are no tech deals during this tax holiday.

States not participating this year

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Hawaii

Louisiana

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Utah

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

That’s it, that’s the list. Make sure to plan ahead and take advantage of these tax-free holidays to save some of your hard-earned cash.