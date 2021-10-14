The pandemic has made us more reliant on home delivery for everything from food to essential supplies to electronics. We fuel ourselves and our careers, education and hobbies through the stuff we buy online.

Walgreen’s is among the largest pharmacy chains in the country. You can get just about anything there, far beyond medication and supplements. This year the company announced it’s teaming up with Uber Eats to offer same-day delivery on products related to health and wellness, beauty and personal care, household essentials, over-the-counter medications and more. Tap or click here to learn more about the program and how to sign up.

Medication is an expensive essential, whether you’re treating the flu or have a condition that requires ongoing prescription refills. There are a few ways to save money on both OTC and prescriptions medications. Some are obvious, such as coupons, but you may not have considered other options. We’ll help you get started.

How to save at Walgreen’s

The most basic money-saving step for any pharmacy is to sign up for its customer loyalty program. Go to walgreens.com/topic/promotion/mywalgreens.jsp or get the mobile app to start a myWalgreens account.

You can earn 1% Walgreens Cash rewards and 5% on Walgreens-branded products. You’ll also automatically unlock sale prices. Download the Walgreens app for iOS here. Or get it for Android here.

Here are more ways to save:

The Walgreens app also lets you clip coupons, get offers and save at checkout.

Look for promo codes on walgreens.com. Walgreen’s offers paperless coupons at walgreens.com/offers/offers.jsp. You can use the filters to find OTC medications.

You can earn $5 Walgreens Cash rewards on your next in-store purchase of more than $20 for every vaccine you get at Walgreens.

How to save at CVS

The CVS ExtraCare card gets you 2% back every time you shop. You also get $3 ExtraBucks Rewards on your birthday and weekly ad deals. Go to cvs.com/extracare/home to sign up. Get the CVS app for iOS here. Or download it for Android here.

Here are more ways to save at CVS:

ExtraCare members get more benefits with the app. Once you have it, sign up for the Pharmacy & Health Rewards program for savings on prescriptions.

Sign up for CVS emails to get personalized offers based on your interests and shopping habits.

Go to cvs.com/shop to check out the latest offers and promotion codes. Use the Health and medicine filter to find deals on allergy medication, first aid, cough syrup and more.

filter to find deals on allergy medication, first aid, cough syrup and more. Stop by the ExtraCare Coupon Center each time you shop at CVS. Scan your ExtraCare card, CVS app or enter your phone number at the red kiosk to get coupons.

How to save at Walmart

The Walmart+ membership gives you access to savings and other benefits, such as free delivery. You can also get select prescriptions at a reduced price, all the way down to free.

Membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Go to walmart.com/plus for a free 15-day trial. Download the Walmart app for iOS here. Or get it for Android here.

The Walmart app features tools for prescription management, refills and transfers. You can find low-cost prescriptions for as little as $4. You’ll find weekly ads and coupons for all sorts of products, including OTC medication.

Walmart has a price match policy stating the company will match any Walmart.com and Jet.com base price for identical items purchased in store. Go to corporate.walmart.com/policies#price-match-policy for details and exceptions.

Some items may be eligible for a pickup discount. Check the details when adding the item to your cart at walmart.com or with the app.

Go to walmart.com/store/finder and enter your ZIP code to find a local store. Highlight a store and select Details, then More. On the next screen, choose Coupons, then refine your search to Healthcare. Select and print the coupons you want.

How to save at Rite Aid

Rite Aid’s wellness+ rewards program has three tiers for discounts and benefits. You start at Bronze, and as you make purchases, you can move up to Silver and Gold.

The top-tier Gold status earns you 20% off eligible purchases. You earn one point for every dollar spent, 25 points per vaccination and 30-day prescription and 75 points per 90-day prescription.

Go to riteaid.com/wellness/wellness-rewards#signUpForm to sign up. Download the Rite Aid app for iOS here. Or get it for Android here.

The Rite Aid pharmacy app helps you manage your pharmacy prescriptions, find savings and coupons and manage your wellness+ rewards account.

Check the Medicine & Health category for online deals at the Rite Aid website.

Load2Card digital coupons can be found at riteaid.com/coupons/load2card#. Open Categories and select Medicine & Health .

and select . Go to riteaid.com/weekly-ad and enter your ZIP code and select a store. You’ll be taken to a page showing circulars for weekly deals.

Get your flu shot at Rite Aid and get $5 off a $25 in-store purchase. Go to riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler to make an appointment.

Save more with GoodRX

Our sponsor, GoodRX.com, helps you find the best prices for the medications you need. Simply enter your ZIP code and the medicine you’re looking for, and you’ll get a list of where you can get it for the best prices.

GoodRx is accepted by more than 70,000 pharmacies across the U.S., including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and Rite Aid. And you don’t need to create an account or worry about your privacy being harvested. You can save up to 80% by using GoodRX.

Go to goodrx.com/kim to get started at a special landing page for Kim’s readers and listeners.