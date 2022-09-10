Rising grocery bills are biting us all in the wallet. Smart grocery moves can help you fight back against surging food prices in 2022. In this post, we’ll help you cut your weekly grocery bill with a few money-saving tips.

For instance, one of the best ways to reduce food costs is to start collecting coupons. Don’t worry if the thought of all that clutter stresses you out. Just use this app and website, which clips all your digital coupons for you.

Aside from clipping coupons and paying with a grocery rewards card, there are a few other ways to save money at the grocery store. For example, you can buy items on sale and plan ahead to set yourself up for success.

We’ll help you slash your food budget

Many people wonder, “Why is food so expensive right now?” Tufts University reports that it’s mainly due to supply chain disruptions and increased demand. Food, gas, cars and many goods have increased in price throughout the year. While gas prices have been slowly decreasing, we haven’t seen grocery prices drop.

That’s why money-saving tips are so important. Luckily, cheapskate secrets can help you keep more money in your pocket. This way, you’re better prepared for emergencies — instead of spending all your hard-earned cash on the bare necessities, like gas and food.

We’ve got you covered if you don’t know how to save money on groceries. Follow these golden tips:

Try a cheaper grocery store: Maybe you love pricy grocery stores like AJ’s Fine Foods or Whole Foods. It’s time to prioritize savings over personal store preference. For instance, shopping at Walmart is a great way to save money. Just avoid buying these groceries from Walmart. Buy store brands: Like the previous tip, stop being loyal to certain food brands. Generic and store brands are generally cheaper. Look for sales: Coupon clipping is a great way to keep track of sales. But if that isn’t your thing, you can still learn about sales through grocery newsletters. Make a food budget : Start tracking how much you spend on food. This will help you better plan your weekly or monthly budgets. These free spreadsheets can help . Meal plan: Meal prepping for the week typically means you’ll have to eat the same dish more than once, but look at it this way: You’re saving yourself from multiple grocery runs. Buy in bulk: Save grocery money by buying in bulk when there’s a sale or at a big box store. If you’re buying meat, freeze the surplus for later use. Meatless Mondays: Prices for beef, pork, and other meats are shooting up. To save money, try making more vegetarian dinners. Here’s an excellent resource for cheap meatless meals.

Now that you have a few general rules let’s dive into more specifics. Here’s how Kim saves food money. Spoiler alert: It’s free!

