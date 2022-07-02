Summer is here, and we’re looking for places to go. Air travel still carries restrictions, and you may not be able to get a flight to your dream destination.

But you don't need to go far to get away from the daily grind. You don't even need to find a hotel.

Now let’s talk about renting out your property. People need temporary spaces for photoshoots, birthday parties, workshops, meetings and any event or activity you can imagine. Whether you have a spare room or an entire house, we’ll show you how to rent your space and make some extra money.

Peerspace

With Peerspace, you can show your space to an audience of millions of people looking to rent it out. Simply list your space, set your price and add photos and information.

Communicate with guests and accept bookings through Peerspace. Guests are charged upfront through the platform’s secure payment system. You get paid via direct deposit after each booking, minus a 15% service fee.

Beautiful outdoor space in Chicago

This lush outdoor space in Chicago includes access to the nearby house’s dining room, living room and kitchen. Located near many restaurants and bars, the area measures 2000 square feet and goes for $65 an hour.

Peerspace

Boho paradise loft in Atlanta

Check out this two-floor loft in Atlanta, featuring floor-to ceiling windows that provide natural light for photoshoots. The nearly 1,800-square foot space goes for $125 an hour and includes full-body mirrors, a wet bar, private bathroom and Wi-Fi.

Peerspace

Giggster

Giggster connects property hosts with renters looking for a place to film. Depending on the production, rentals can range from a few hours to weeks.

If you have the space to spare, you can rent it out for commercials, photoshoots or film shoots. Your potential guests message you through Giggster and confirm their bookings. The renter may send a location scout before they book.

You can set a rate and customize it on the spot for your renters. For example, you may give them a discount for a longer rental time. If you don’t want to be around the shoot, Giggster sends a representative to look after the property on your behalf.

Renters are charged as soon as you accept their booking request. Giggster collects 15% as a service fee. The final payout will be deposited into your bank account and is processed within seven days of the start of the reservation.

Cozy and casual RV in Indianapolis

Is your home mobile? You can rent that out too! This Indianapolis-based Sportsman travel trailer has a kitchen complete with stove and refrigerator. Between the bedroom, sofa and kitchen dinette, there’s room for six people to sleep. The trailer measures 25 square feet and goes for $15 an hour.

Giggster

Vintage farm and homestead venue in Portland

Up to 450 guests can enjoy the simple life at this active Portland farm dating back to the 1880s. Vintage homesteads and a fire pit, barn, and large lawn make up the 10,000 square foot space. Tables and chairs, cold storage and onsite parking are included with the rental, which goes for $400 an hour.

Giggster

Home Studio List

Home Studio List showcases homes available to rent by the hour for photo shoots, film productions and content creation. Whether you have a house with a big backyard or a studio apartment, you can make money renting out your space.

List your space for free and wait for the requests to come through. You’ll receive requests via email, which you can accept or deny. If you accept, your guest gets an email and 48 hours to pay the invoice.

Once a reservation is confirmed, you’ll get the guest’s phone number if you need to keep in touch. Home Studio List takes 30% of the reservation price as a commission. You’ll be paid via PayPal within 48 hours of registration.

Boho daydream in Austin

A gorgeous home in Austin — the owner calls it a boho daydream — is going for $350 an hour. It’s bright, airy and looks like it’s right out of a home magazine. And uh, yes, it’s boudoir photoshoot friendly.

Home Studio List

Downtown cabin in Atlanta

In Atlanta, there’s a luxurious little space listed as a cabin for $150 an hour. We’ve never seen a cabin with that much gold hardware and stone countertops. It’s got an ‘A’ natural light rating so bring on the photographers.

Home Studio List

Swimply

Sometimes all a person needs is a dip in a cool pool on a hot summer day. If you have one, why not charge people for the pleasure of using it? Swimply lets you sell access to your pool by the hour. This works best in areas offering longer warm-weather seasons.

Just provide a few photos and a short description and set your price. You can chat with guests and read their reviews before confirming a reservation. Guests are charged upfront through Swimply’s secure payment system. Swimply direct deposits your payment after each booking, minus a 15% fee.

Private Extra large sports pool in San Antonio

Have a big pool good for getting in some laps? There’s a 16×30 sports pool for $65 an hour in San Antonio. The owner says it’s perfect for parties, fitness groups, swimming lessons and water aerobics. There’s a private bath with a shower, too.

Swimply

Pool, hot tub and lake in Orlando

In Orlando, a space complete with a pool, hot tub, grill, fire pit and full view of the lake is going for $44 an hour for up to 10 guests. Any more than that adds $5 per hour. Oh, and there’s Wi-Fi included, of course.

Swimply

X

