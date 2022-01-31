For car lovers, there’s nothing quite like driving off the lot with your brand-new ride. It feels like the beginning of a new journey — especially since you’re free from all the paperwork. Tap or click here to learn how to digitize your most important documents.

When you buy a car, you’ll usually get a warranty that protects your vehicle for several years. This can help offset repair costs down the line. You can also buy an extended warranty, which protects you after the original warranty expires.

You may shake your head at the offer of an extended warranty, thinking it’s an additional investment you don’t want to sign up for. However, as Kim can tell you, extended warranties can help save big money. Here are three reasons why she bought extended warranties for her cars and how they can help you, too.

1. Extended warranties are perfect for old cars

Older cars can develop significant issues. That’s why you want a plan that protects you for the long haul. Through sleet or shine, you want your car to work — but when your old reliable ride breaks down, you don’t want to go down the road alone.

An extended warranty is an extra layer of protection. Kim loves her old cars, but sometimes they’ve been through a lot of “love,” you could say. When you buy a classic car, you’re trading in that timeless style for a long history.

Sometimes that history involves a lot of wear and tear. Most classic car lovers can’t afford the fancy old cars you find at Barrett-Jackson, some of which have been completely remodeled and refitted with modern engines. Tap or click here to see Kim’s 10 favorite cars from the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Car Show.

So if you’re buying an older car with high mileage, an extended warranty has your back through thick or thin. Look for a plan with high coverage limits that can cover repair issues. In a vehicle’s later years, you should expect it to develop a few frustrating problems, like dead batteries, sputtering engines and more.

2. Extended warranties can save you thousands of dollars

Whether your car is old or new, it’s still susceptible to problems. Just think about how often we hear about massive recalls. Vehicles that come fresh off the lot may later hit the headlines for safety issues.

For instance, Tesla recalled almost half a million electric cars over problems with the rearview cameras and trunks, Reuters reports. These issues were a considerable crash risk.

All of this is to say you never know what can go wrong with your car. After your initial warranty expires, you’re on your own if you have any issues — and that can lead to fat bills down the line.

Thanks to an extended warranty Kim bought for a Mercedes Benz SUV, she spent $104 on repairs … although the service manager called and said she needed to pay $4,400 in repairs.

3. With CarShield, you get lots of nice extras

Want 24/7 roadside assistance? How about towing help if you’re ever stuck in the middle of nowhere? Or rental car reimbursement?

It's really easy. You make a claim to your extended warranty provider and your repair shop or dealership does all the work.

That’s especially true if you have a computer system in your car

When something breaks, it could cost a fortune. And now is not the time for expensive repairs. That’s where CarShield comes in.

Extended warranties could save thousands on covered repairs. Many offer customizable and flexible payment plans with no long-term contracts. Plus, you can choose your favorite mechanic or dealership to do the work. They also often offer complimentary 24/7 roadside assistance and a rental car while yours is being fixed.

Extended warranties have helped millions of customers protect themselves from surprises and save thousands for covered repairs.

