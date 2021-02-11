3 reasons why now is the perfect time to hire

The pandemic has affected every aspect of our daily lives, from how we communicate to the way we work. While many people were able to keep their jobs over the past year, others weren’t so fortunate.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an all-time high rate of 8.8% in layoffs for nonfarm workers in March 2020. By December, 28.4% of the unemployed were people on temporary layoff, while 38.9% had no job to return to.

Though the numbers have improved since then, many people still need work. Sites like LinkedIn have proven to be valuable tools for job seekers and employers alike. If you’re looking to hire for your company, now is the best time. Here are a few key reasons why.

1. A surplus of talent

The pandemic resulted in massive layoffs for even the most qualified employees. People lost their jobs through no fault of their own and are still waiting to get back to work. In many cases, furloughs and temporary closures have become permanent.

Whether they were on the frontlines or behind a desk, Americans are looking to get back to work. There’s a very good chance the right person for your open position is just waiting to see your job posting.

2. Go remote

Frontline workers are out there every day, and some people have transitioned to working from home. Home offices are more common than ever as people are getting used to working independently. Don’t expect that to go away, either. An Upwork study suggests that 22% of Americans will be working from home by 2025.

You can take advantage of that as an employer. For one, remote teams mean less (or even no) office space. And more employers are discovering that they can get the same productivity from someone working from home. Tap or click here for some tips on bringing a remote employee onboard.

You’re spoiled for choice, too, since you’re not limited to candidates just in your city. The most qualified candidate could live three states over and still put in the hours you need.

3. You can post for free on the leading job site

What happens when you post to a free job board? Give it a few minutes and your inbox will be flooded with resumes, mostly from people who aren’t the right fit. Or, worse, it’s virtual crickets. You put all that work into crafting the perfect posting, only to hear nothing back.

That’s why you need to go with the best in the business, LinkedIn. LinkedIn boasts 740 million members, so there’s no shortage of candidates. LinkedIn uses data to match your job posting with candidates based on their skills, experience and goals.

The site’s screening tools help you narrow down your search, and you can manage it all from one easy-to-use dashboard.

And the best part? You can post a job for free. Go to LinkedIn.com/Kim now to get started. The process is super simple. Say hello to your next great employee!