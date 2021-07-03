Thinking about selling your old tech? Try this site

Every day, we hear about shiny new gadgets hitting the market. They can make our old tech look paltry in comparison. From cellphones to computers, cutting-edge gadgets can inspire us to scramble for our wallets.

But once you’ve bought a new gadget to replace an old one, you have a problem to deal with. The device you no longer use is now cluttering up your storage space. Instead of letting it lie around the house collecting dust, why not sell it? Tap or click here for three of our favorite online marketplaces.

When it comes to selling old gadgets, though, one website rises above the rest. Backflip is a fast and easy way to sell tablets, cell phones, wearables, computers and more. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about the tedious process of taking pictures or writing descriptions.

Backflip streamlines the process of selling tech online

When you sell gadgets on websites like eBay or Craigslist, you embark on a long process of winning over buyers. First, you have to input a ton of intricate details. Then, you have to describe the items.

It’s tough to write a snappy description and take appealing photos. Plus, you might have to deal with private messages from potential buyers (most of whom waste your time and don’t even buy in the end).

WATCH OUT FOR THIS: 5 sneaky eBay scams to watch out for

Backflip takes the hassle out of selling online. First, you schedule a convenient time for someone to pick up your electronics from your home. Within 24 hours, you’ll get a market value price for each gadget you turn in.

Then, within a day, you’ll get your payout through direct deposit, debit card or an Amazon gift card.

Even better, Backflip puts your privacy first

You may not know it, but when you sell tech, you might put yourself at an enormous privacy risk. When you sell or donate old tech, you need to delete your personal information.

Otherwise, you could give away all your secrets. Selling tech without wiping it clean compromises the security of your images, emails, documents and more.

Tap or click here to find out how one security researcher found Social Security and credit card numbers on used computers. Backflip helps you remove your personal data safely and securely, so you don’t have to worry about that.

With Backflip, you can focus on the most fun part of selling old items: making money. Instead of wasting hours trying to sell your gadgets online, you can do it much faster with this free app. So check it out and have fun selling!