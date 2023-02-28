When the internet became popular, buying domain names and hoping to sell them for profit was big business. The practice still goes on today. Memorable URLs will most likely cost you a pretty penny. You might have to pay a little extra if you’re after a catchy top-level domain.

As you’ll see below, the most expensive URLs have much in common. These aren’t your average fare, either. Some cost millions of dollars, making them some of the most outlandishly pricey digital properties on the market. Read on to see the most expensive URLs online.

8. NFTs.com

This URL was worth $15 million when it was bought in 2022. Talk about riding the non-fungible wave.

7. 360.com

We’re not exactly sure what this Chinese site stands for. We found everything from cybersecurity solutions to generic home products like robot vacuums. In any case, the domain is worth a cool $17 million. Not bad.

6. Internet.com

Could this one be any more ironic? $18 million, and you have one of the most memorable monikers under the sun for your site.

5. Voice.com

We love the elegance of this URL. It really rolls off the tongue. The site is now dedicated to NFTs and the culture of digital art. It’s worth $30 million.

4. PrivateJet.com

After being acquired by Nations Luxury Transportation, LLC, this domain was worth $30.18 million.

3. VacationRentals.com

If you visit VacationRentals.com, you’ll be redirected to Vrbo. The site is worth an estimated $35 million.

2. Insurance.com

You may as well position yourself where any interested party will find you, right? This URL sold for $35.6 million (and that was back in 2010).

1. CarInsurance.com

This domain is worth an astonishing $49.7 million. You’ve got to hand it to this organization. The SEO value of this URL is objectively stellar.

