Printer hack: Use one of these fonts to save ink and money

Printer ink is the gift that keeps on taking. It costs a lot, it’s not even fun to use, and it always seems to run out in a snap. Soon you’re burning more money on replacements … and the vicious cycle restarts in a never-ending loop.

One way you can slow the cycle is by using a different font when printing your documents. According to Tonerconnect.net, Arial font gobbles up over 20% more of your ink than other fonts. Since Arial is one of the most popular professional fonts, that means a ton of people are wasting valuable ink thanks to a simple aesthetic choice.

So if you’ve ever wondered how to make ink cartridges last longer or how to save money on printer ink, try this trick. By using these four fonts, you can squeeze more mileage out of your printer. That also means big savings in the long run.

These four fonts could save the country millions

One good choice is Times New Roman, a classic professional choice you can’t go wrong with.

Garamond is another great option. Back in 2014, a Pennsylvanian high schooler named Suvir Mirchandani made a shocking discovery.

He said his school could save $21,000 each year by printing all its handouts in Garamond font, CNN reports. Mirchandani then took his findings to the macro level, saying this font switch could save the U.S. federal government $136 million annually, and state governments could save $234 million each year.

Calibri is another font that uses very little ink, although it can come across as a little unprofessional, so be wary of that.

Research from EBM says Century Gothic uses 30% less ink than Arial, which makes it a good choice. It’s pretty big, though, which means you may spend more money on document pages. (Still, though, pages are generally much cheaper than ink.)

