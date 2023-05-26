Skip to Content
Memorial Day shopping do's and don'ts
Memorial Day weekend do’s and don’ts

By Kim Komando, Komando.com
May 26, 2023

Do you want to do some shopping this Memorial Day weekend? Here’s what’s worth buying and what you should definitely wait on, courtesy of the shopping pros at RetailMeNot.

👍 Best deals on:

  • Mattresses: Discounts up to 80% and BOGO offers.
  • Appliances: 40% off fridges, ranges, washers and dryers from Best Buy, Lowe’s and Home Depot.
  • Tools and home improvement: Up to 40% off at Home Depot and Lowe’s.
  • Camping equipment and hiking gear: REI and Walmart typically cut prices on bikes, camping equipment and hiking gear.

👎 Wait on these: 

  • TVs, electronics and Apple products. Wait for back-to-school deals.
  • Swimsuits, sandals and other summer gear are as pricey as it gets.
  • Grills will be on sale, but better deals come at the end of summer.

✅ Check this secret link out: Amazon’s having a huge Memorial Day Sale. Savings of up to 50% across every product category. Here’s a link where you can search just what’s on sale.

