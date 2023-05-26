Do you want to do some shopping this Memorial Day weekend? Here’s what’s worth buying and what you should definitely wait on, courtesy of the shopping pros at RetailMeNot.

👍 Best deals on:

Mattresses : Discounts up to 80% and BOGO offers.

: Discounts up to 80% and BOGO offers. Appliances : 40% off fridges, ranges, washers and dryers from Best Buy, Lowe’s and Home Depot.

: 40% off fridges, ranges, washers and dryers from Best Buy, Lowe’s and Home Depot. Tools and home improvement : Up to 40% off at Home Depot and Lowe’s.

: Up to 40% off at Home Depot and Lowe’s. Camping equipment and hiking gear: REI and Walmart typically cut prices on bikes, camping equipment and hiking gear.

👎 Wait on these:

TVs , electronics and Apple products. Wait for back-to-school deals.

, and products. Wait for back-to-school deals. Swimsuits , sandals and other summer gear are as pricey as it gets.

, and other are as pricey as it gets. Grills will be on sale, but better deals come at the end of summer.

✅ Check this secret link out: Amazon’s having a huge Memorial Day Sale. Savings of up to 50% across every product category. Here’s a link where you can search just what’s on sale.

We may receive a commission when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.