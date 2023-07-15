Your car is just sitting in the driveway or garage, costing you money. Maybe it’s paid off (hooray!), but gas and maintenance add up. You might as well use those four wheels to make some cash. Here’s how.

The obvious choice: Rideshare

Uber and Lyft are at the top of the rideshare game, and it’s worth considering if you enjoy driving and are a people person. Don’t get too chatty, or your reviews might not be great. You’ll have to pass a screening, and then you can work on your own time to generate cash from your ride.

Many drivers do it outside a 9 to 5 job. Just think of all the people who need a lift home on a Saturday night. You’ll make $15 to $22 per hour.

Wrap it up

You’ve seen them on the street: Cars wrapped in giant advertisements. Believe it or not, it pays pretty well to wrap your car. You can make $100 to $450 per month. That might wipe out your car payment!

Try your hand at delivery

People are ordering packages, meals, you name it, all day long. Sign up as a delivery driver, and you can head out to deliver them. DoorDash and Amazon Flex are two ways to do it. Check the gas stipend, set your hours and you’re off to the races.

Be warned: Amazon and other delivery companies often have aggressive delivery timelines, so you must be on your driving A-game. Amazon says Flex drivers make $18 to $25 per hour.

Do the grocery shopping

If delivery sounds good, but you don’t want to swing by fast-food spots all day, consider grocery delivery. Remember, you’ll probably have to do the shopping, too. Some people love grocery shopping, so why not get paid for it?

Instacart, DoorDash and Shipt are popular. You’ll get a list, shop and then drop off the goods. Expect to make $10 to $25 per hour.

Move it, move it

Put your truck or SUV to work moving oversized items for people with cars too small for that couch or lawnmower they just bought. You can do this through Uber, sure, or try an app where people specifically seek movers.

TaskRabbit or GoShare are good options. In most cases — unless you agree to something else ahead of time — your labor is included, too, so be prepared to help lift or carry. GoShare says drivers make a whopping $45 to $168 an hour.

Tap into your inner entrepreneur

Here’s an idea for the creative, business-minded person: Start a mobile business. You’re only limited by your skills and imagination.

Have a van? Who says you can’t set up a sweet mobile spa or bookstore? People will pay for convenience, so you’ll be in business if you find the right market and customer base. Pay, of course, depends on what you do.

None of those strike your fancy?

You’re in luck. We have way more ways to make money using stuff you own or your skills!