Want to change careers or learn new skills? Try these courses from Google

There was a time where education was one path. You graduated high school and went on to college. With the rise of technology, online education has grown into a beast. Tap or click here to learn a new skill with these online classes.

With the massive loss of jobs due to COVID, career training has become a service much of America is looking for. Look no further than Google.

The tech giant recognizes that its Career Certificate program has shown a lot of value and has decided to grow it. If you are curious about changing careers or even just getting a little more education under your belt, here’s what’s offered in Google’s newly expanded training programs.

Why Google?

The Google certificate program isn’t new, it’s been around for four years, and it’s been growing since its inception. What began to help fill IT positions around the country has become a full-fledged education program.

Google’s Career Certificate program offers benefits to a wide variety of people, allowing flexible options no matter your age, job description or situation in life:

You don’t need experience. Google offers classes for every skill level. There are currently 1.3 million job openings for the certificate fields offered by Google’s training program.

It’s flexible for those with full-time jobs. Study when you have time, and devote as little as 5 hours per week to your studies.

It offers higher salaries to those looking to grow. The average salary for Google certificate graduates is $63,000 a year. This is just the average, opportunities to make more are prevalent across many industries.

Get access to a competitive job market through Google Consortium.

What’s new?

Google has boasted great statistics, employment rates, and salaries for most of its graduates for the previous four years, but it wanted to take it one step further. Now Google is moving to make its educational programs eligible for college credit and offer them free to vocational high school and community colleges.

Connecticut will be the first state to offer the program, rolling it out to vocational schools and community colleges. The move into the college sector gives Google certificates extra credibility, with many top companies already accepting Google’s certificate as good job training.

While not every university currently offers the programs, Google is adding more regularly. Here are a few universities currently offering Google’s education programs for free:

Prairie State College

Hocking College

Modesto Junior College

Miami Dade College

Dallas College

Cabrillo College

Southeastern Illinois College

Bunkerhill Community College

Arizona Western College

Lakeland Community College

What are my options?

Google provides training in IT fields that have traditionally been difficult to find skilled applicants for and the programs are detailed, accepted by major industries and companies. The programs are also affordable, each costing just $39/month on Coursera.

Here are some of the certificates you can get:

IT Support

IT support is a fully remote learning system, and 82% of graduates obtain a career within six months of finishing the program. The average salary is currently hovering around $50,000, making it a great transition option for those looking for a new career. You can choose from two options, Introductory and Advanced.

Android Development

If you want to design apps, learn with some of the best in under six months. With one of the highest starting salaries for all Google’s certificates at $81,940, get a great career without the hefty college price tag.

Those enrolled in the Android Development program will have to pay an additional testing fee to take the Associate Android Developer Certification Exam upon course completion.

UX Design

UX Design is a field that continues to grow as technology advances, with over 113,000 open jobs in the country. Choose from a variety of job options upon graduation, with a starting salary of $58,000.

Project Management

Project Management isn’t as easy as it sounds, especially when balancing multiple projects in the tech sector. Google’s certificate program will train for one of 475,000 open positions in the industry, with a starting salary of $59,000.

Data Analytics

Looking for a career in Data Analytics? Google has the program for you. With an average starting salary of $67,000, graduates will be able to support a comfortable lifestyle.