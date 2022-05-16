If you’re dealing with unscrupulous mechanics, you might spend more at the auto shop than you should. Luckily, there are a ton of automotive freebies you can take advantage of. You’ve come to the right place if you want to save money on car repairs.

First, here’s a tech tip to bookmark. If you drive an older car, here’s what you should know before a hefty repair bill lands in your lap. There are a lot of variables you have to prepare for.

Luckily, many big automotive companies offer free perks and services. For example, AutoZone. Here are a few common freebies you didn’t even know you could get.

1. Battery checks

That’s right: You don’t always have to shell out cash to get your car checked. Certain parts can be checked for free. You just have to make sure you’re going to the right place.

AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Firestone Complete Auto Care offer free battery checks. It’s especially easy to get this done at AutoZone. To find the nearest location, head to AutoZone’s website and enter your ZIP code in the Find a repair shop near you section.

Here’s the web page if you want to save yourself some time. Oh, and AutoZone will also charge your battery for free.

This process also works for free starter and alternator tests

AutoZone also looks for signs that your car’s inner components are failing. To test the alternator, head to a nearby AutoZone for a free check. If you want your starter tested, remove it and bring it to AutoZone. The team will quickly check it — and you don’t have to pay a dime for the service.

2. Recycle old batteries

According to Advance Auto Parts, car batteries are the most recycled product in the world. If you want to go green and help the environment, there are plenty of ways.

Sure, you can head to a recycling center. Or you can save yourself some time and get it done while you’re fixing up your car.

That’s right: At AutoZone, you can recycle old batteries for free. This way, you’re multi-tasking and saving yourself the gas you’d otherwise spend driving down to a recycling plant.

3. Free tools

One of the best ways to save money on car repairs is borrowing tools. That’s right: You don’t have to sink a few hundred bucks into Home Depot. Do your research and find a spot that lends you those tools for free.

Remember, the keyword is lend. If you want car tools around forever, you’ll have to buy your own. But if you’re going to do some quick maintenance, AutoZone loans out over 100 specialty tools through its Loan-A-Tool program.

4. Find out why your check engine light is on

It’s pretty annoying when this light flicks on and you have no idea why it’s there. Luckily, some auto companies will check it out for free. Head to AutoZone or another company that offers this free service and you can save a good amount of money.

There are a lot of ways to save money on car repairs. Here’s one of Kim’s favorites

