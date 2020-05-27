Having a printer at home is essential because of the freedom and options it provides. Whether you run a business out of your home or just simply need a reliable device, being able to print when you need to is convenient.

Yet, as anyone who has ever owned a printer can tell you, there is a downside: ink cartridges. They never last long enough, can be difficult to find and are way too expensive. There’s a reason people often choose to buy an entirely new printer rather than replace the cartridges, and it’s not because their printer is broken.

It’s because replacing all the ink cartridges in your printer could cost nearly the same as buying an inexpensive printer. The thing is, replacing ink doesn’t have to be that costly. That is, if you have an EcoTank printer from Epson.

You replace the ink, not the cartridge

Part of what makes replacing printer ink so pricey is the fact that you have to replace the entire thing. How often do you find yourself needing to do that?

Studies have shown that the average person prints more than 20 pages of text, nine pages of graphics and nine photos per month. Maybe you do fewer, but perhaps you print even more. Regardless, multiply that by 12 and yes, your bank account will drain at the same rate as your cartridges.

But the Epson EcoTank makes all the difference.

There are seven different models to choose from, depending on your needs. The thread that binds them all together is instead of replacing the cartridge, you refill the ink from bottles. No ink is wasted, as they are uniquely keyed auto-stop bottles that will easily fill super-sized ink tanks.

Using low-cost replacement bottles as opposed to cartridges leads to savings of up to 80% on ink, which over the course of the printer’s life, will save you plenty of money.

And that’s not even talking about the fact that EcoTank printers come with up to two years of ink in the box.

It sure beats the old way of doing things

The price of replacement cartridges varies from printer to printer, but even the cheapest tend to run about $20 apiece, and that’s just for black. Color cartridges cost more and, depending on how often you print, it all really adds up.

On average, regular printing would cause you to replace black cartridges about three times a year, depending on what you are printing, and specific colors may not be far behind. In total, you are looking at hundreds of dollars per year on ink alone.

EcoTank refills can be found in many places and a quick search will reveal they are much cheaper than traditional cartridges. Not only that, but they tend to last longer, too.

That all sounds great, so let’s summarize

These days, there are plenty of options when it comes to printing, but one of the main factors in our decision-making process has to be the cost of printing itself. By now we understand that means more than just the initial cost of the printer and paper because as the ink dries, the cost adds up.

The Epson EcoTank series of printers is out to change that. With models to fit whatever printing needs you to have, each makes it so instead of replacing entire cartridges, you just refill them with inexpensive ink bottles. What does that mean?

With up to two years’ worth of ink (the equivalent of about 30 cartridge ink sets) in the box, you will save plenty of money just by taking an EcoTank printer home.

When you do need to buy more, you will save up to 80% on ink with the low-cost replacement bottles.

Ink will not be wasted, as it comes out of uniquely keyed auto-stop bottles and goes into super-sized tanks.

