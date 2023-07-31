Imagine if this true story happened to you. Someone drops a yogurt on the grocery store floor. You slip and shatter your knee. The grocery store says, “Not our fault. You were probably drunk. Just look at all the booze you buy all the time!”

You know the drill. Unless you hand over a unique way that identifies you to a grocery store, you’re paying more for that milk, meat and Fritos.

More than you are checking out

Every time you shop, you supply the store (and whoever they share your data with to make extra money) with more information. Each swipe of your loyalty card, phone number or email address tells the store everything you bought, when you bought it, in what quantity, and at what price, along with your payment details.

“Who cares if they know I’m 45 years old and I love Lucky Charms cereal,” you might be thinking. Fair question.

Rewards cards store data that can include your name, address, phone number, and credit and debit cards. Thieves can steal this information and create a fake identity to go on a crime spree.

Get the discounts without giving away your data