A brand-new year means one thing around here: a hard reset on everything in our lives. This includes our closet full of things we no longer use. New Year, new us.

Most of your used electronics and other gear shouldn't just be thrown into the trash. After all, one person's trash might make another person's day.

Our take: why miss out on a potential windfall? These three tips can help you maximize your time and make the most of stuff that would typically go to waste.

1. Sell stuff online

When you choose a safe, reputable marketplace, cashing in is easy. Your old tech might net you a bundle if it’s in good condition.

We love Decluttr because it can help you appraise everything you want to sell, getting you a fair price without the risk of shadier places like Craigslist. Facebook Marketplace, eBay and Amazon are also excellent choices, although you might need to do more legwork.

2. Get tax deductions when you donate

Donating old electronics and other household goods to places like Goodwill isn’t just a charitable deed. You can also write these donations off on your taxes. To file correctly, you’ll need to itemize everything you’ve donated over the fiscal year.

Non-cash donations of less than $250 must include a description of what you gave, the organization’s name, address and the donation’s date. The more you donate, the more details you may be asked to provide. You can find all the info you need on the IRS’s site.

3. Recycle electronics

Sure, you won’t make much money, but recycling things revitalizes your home the same way both activities above do. Plus, there’s a significant environmental advantage — old batteries, computers, printer cartridges and phones all seep dangerous chemicals into the soil if not disposed of properly.

Places like Walmart, Staples, Best Buy and some grocery chains have categorized electronics recycling bins available on-site. For larger items, pick-up services like 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and local programs might be able to do the heavy lifting for you.

