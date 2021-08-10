The magnetic stripe on your credit card is embedded with information that identifies you and your account. When you swipe your card through a payment terminal, it extracts information from your card and approves or denies the transaction based on available credit or funds. The money is then moved from your account to the merchants.

Unfortunately, a crook can use this information to steal money or charge things to your account. A card skimmer is one tool that’s been around for a very long time. These devices are installed at payment terminals to collect and steal your credit card information. They are often difficult to spot, but we have some tips that can help you avoid being ripped off. Tap or click here for our report on skimmers.

A thief does not need your credit card to be physically present. Threat actors can target you online without your knowledge. Sometimes you won’t be aware of it until you receive your credit card statement, and even then, the fraudulent charge could be lost among legitimate ones. Read on for tips to avoid surprise charges.

Dark pattern, grey area

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) cites a 2019 study that found dark patterns in 11% of 11,000 shopping websites. Dark pattern is a term that describes online tricks designed to leech funds from your credit card. “That’s a conservative estimate,” lead author Arunesh Mathur said.

Websites, online retailers, subscription services, social media influencers, political fundraisers and others employ dark patterns to bilk money from their users and customers.

A site can add an item to your online shopping cart without your consent. You could miss a tiny checkbox that will add to your fee when paying for a service. A button to opt out of certain charges could be obscured by color, size or placement.

The problem is that these unethical practices are not always illegal. In many cases, the trick is displayed in plain view, which is enough to appease the law. The text may be hard to read or interpret, but it’s there, and that’s what matters.

How to spot dark patterns

You can spot many dark patterns with some patience and practice. Watch out for the following: