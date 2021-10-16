15 companies that replace almost anything you buy from them

The holiday season is just around the corner. That means many of us are getting ready to shop until we drop. Tap or click here to secretly shop on Amazon and not ruin any surprises.

Sure, it’s rewarding to watch your loved ones’ faces light up when you give them a gift they love. But on the flip side, it’s annoying to spend a ton of cash on a gift only to find out it’s a total flop. That’s why you should keep a close eye on company return policies.

If you spent $200 on a gift and your recipient scorns it, you’ll want to return the item and get your money back. Some companies have ruthless return policies, while others are incredibly lenient. Here are 15 of the best companies to shop for if you want to return an item.

1. Costco

Costco is notorious for its lenient return policy. In September, a TikTok video with two women claiming to be Costco employees went viral. They said Costco would take back any item — even if it’s used. That includes dead Christmas trees after the holiday passed.

In the video, they say customers can even return bedsheets that were used for five years. The original video is no longer available, but here is a screenshot:

Screenshot from TikTok. | Source: @hanzbanannzz

You read that correctly. She says Costco will let customers return mostly eaten pies. In a follow-up video, the poster says you can even return items you bought in 2012. You don’t even need a receipt, she says.

At other companies, unlimited returns sound too good to be true. (You might even say it sounds like pie in the sky.) But clearly, Costco prioritizes customer satisfaction.

Costco is dead serious when it comes to customer satisfaction. Click here to replace or return an item. Although not every company is as lenient as Costco, here are some other stores with the best return policies.

2. L.L. Bean

You get one year after your purchase to return any item. You’ll need a receipt, though. When you return an item, you get store credit in exchange.

However, if you have a defective item and return it after a year, you still have a fighting chance. L.L. Bean will consider any items you return after the deadline that are defective due to craftsmanship or material issues. Here’s the return policy.

3. Kohl’s

You can return almost anything for up to 180 days after the original purchase date, with or without a receipt. Here are the exceptions:

Premium electronics and watches : You must return within 30 days of purchase with the original packaging as well as either a valid receipt or account lookup.

: You must return within 30 days of purchase with the original packaging as well as either a valid receipt or account lookup. Beauty items: You can return your makeup, but it must be in either new or gently used condition. You have 60 days within your purchase date.

Well, except for premium electronics. You have 30 days to return gadgets like FitBits, headphones, cameras, tablets and more.

4. Harry & David

There is no formal return policy, but you’ll find a promising note on its website. “You and those who receive your gifts must be delighted, or we’ll make it right with either an appropriate replacement or refund,” it says. You can contact the company at 1-877-322-1200.

5. Land’s End

It’s easy to return anything you bought at Land’s End. You can send your item back and then place a new order online. If you don’t want to buy a replacement item, you can fill out the Return Form and slap the Easy Return shipping label on the package.

Then, hand it to any mail carrier, post office or collection box. Follow these steps to return your Land’s End purchase.

6. Amazon

You always have 30 days for returns. During the holiday season, though, you get even more leniency. You can return most items you buy between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 until Jan. 31, 2022.

This only applies to Amazon brand items, though. The rules vary for third-party sellers. Click here to learn about Amazon Free Returns.

Sometimes, you can leave a return on your doorstep, and someone will pick it up. | Photo © Cineberg Ug | Dreamstime.com

7. Cutco

No, we didn’t put Costco on the list twice. We didn’t make a typo, either. Cutco is a knife company that’s been around since 1949. Customers get a “forever guarantee” that their items will perform like new forever.

You get a 15-day unconditional money-back guarantee, as well as free sharpening. Plus, if you aren’t happy with your item, Cutco says it will either “correct the problem or replace it.”

You can either submit a request online or mail your product to the company’s mailing address.

8. Eddie Bauer

You can get a full refund on your purchase if you return it within one year. You also need proof of purchase, though.

You can return your item online, over the phone or by mail with a pre-addressed return label. Click here for your return options.

9. JCPenney

JCPenny lets you return most items, as long as they’re in their original condition. You can return an item even if you don’t have a receipt, according to JCPenny’s return policy. In that case, you just need valid photo identification.

If you buy on or after Oct. 20, you get 90 days to return or exchange an item you purchased, though some exclusions apply. You can return online or at a store, and you have to go in person to make an exchange.

10. Bed Bath & Beyond

You can return items up to 90 days after the date of purchase. If you don’t have a receipt or gift receipt, an employee can look up purchases made in the last year. Smart home technology, seasonal items and electronics are the exception to the rule. Here’s the return policy.

11. Nordstrom

All returns are handled on a case-by-case basis, but you don’t need a receipt. You don’t even need the original tags, and there’s no time limit to speak of. Bridal gowns are the exception to the rule, though. Items just need to be in good condition and still sold by the retailer for your best chance.

12. Jansport

You must return your merchandise within 60 days of purchase, provided it has not been damaged, altered or used. Then you’ll get a credit card refund on your statement. Here’s the return policy.

13. Target

If you buy an item from Target’s in-house brands, you get a one-year return window. Other products have a 90-day return window — but they must be in good condition. Buy with Target’s RedCard, and you get an extra 30 days to make up your mind. Here’s the official return page.

14. Vermont Teddy Bear

Are you planning to buy the little ones in your family a toy for Christmas? If the kid you’re thinking of is picky, here’s an excellent company to buy from. Vermont Teddy Bear offers a lifetime guarantee, so you can send it back if your gift is rejected.

Heck, even if the bear flies into a lawnmower or dog’s mouth, you can still return it The company calls it the “Bear Hospital.” Basically, you get free, full coverage just in case your purchase turns out to be unbearable.

Not a fan of puns? Please bear with us. | Photo © LIAO QIONGNA | Dreamstime.com

15. Away

If you’re a big traveler, you might have used Away products. The company is most famous for its high-tech suitcases, with high-capacity batteries that let you charge your devices on the go.

Away offers a lifetime limited warranty that covers its luggage’s non-electric components. So if your bag’s handles, zippers or wheels stop working, you’re in the clear. If the charger stops working after two years, though, tough luck.

You can only get your discount if the damage occurred while traveling by air, car, train, boat or foot. So if you hurt your device while doing something unrelated, like destroying it as part of a dramatic art performance, you’re not covered. Bad news for artists, great news for everyone else.