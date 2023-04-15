Technology has opened up a lot of job opportunities. Specialized apps and websites make second jobs more accessible and flexible than ever – and some people are making serious bank.

Here are 20 jobs in regular demand, thanks to advances in consumer tech.

1. Transcription

You can transcribe for money if you have the time, typing skills and earphones. The best part about transcribing is you can often do it from home on your schedule. Look for work on sites like Daily Transcription. On job sites, search specifically for medical transcriptionist positions or run more of a generic search like this one.

2. Freelance writing

Are you a skilled writer? You can quickly start making money as a freelance content creator. You can check sites like JournalismJobs.com, Indeed and Freelancer. You can also visit Upwork to view listings for freelance writing jobs and other options.

3. Blogger

Similarly, you could start a blog. Once you have a following of a few hundred or thousand people, you can make money with advertising. You can quickly create a blog on Google’s Blogger, for instance.

How do you start? Check out my eBook, “How to Start a Blog & Make Money,” where I cover the blogging process for beginners.

4. Search engine evaluation

Companies find out how well their websites are working by hiring evaluators to give them feedback. An excellent place to start looking for evaluator jobs is Appen, formerly known as Leapforce.

5. Virtual assistant

You can make up to $30 an hour as a virtual assistant, essentially a secretary who works from home. You can find employers looking for full-time or part-time assistants on sites like Zirtual.com and FlexJobs.

6. Answering service

For the verbally adept, doctors, dentists and many other companies will hire you to answer their phones. You can often do that from home. Search for “remote answering service positions” on job sites.

7. Online reseller

Perhaps you’ve sold items on sites like Facebook Marketplace and eBay. Many people make a full-time living (or side hustle) photographing items, writing descriptions and even discussing products in person with potential buyers.

8. Secret shopper

Mystery shopping dates to before the internet, and many “secret agents” still make some money by posing as regular customers. Secret shoppers help stores assess stocked shelves, correct markings and customer service. It won’t make you a millionaire, but you can quickly sign up through Field Agent.

9. Complete everyday tasks

If you’re considered handy and want to leave the house, check out TaskRabbit. There, you can find jobs for furniture assembly, helping with moving and packing, cleaning, heavy lifting or as a general handyperson.

10. Call center rep

Believe it or not, an army of customer reps is now answering calls from the comfort of their homes. Not in soulless calling centers. Get started at sites like WorkingSolutions.com or run a search for “work at home call center” on job sites.

11. Ride-share driver

If you don’t have ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft on your smartphone, you should. You never know when you’ll be far from home or your hotel without a way to return. Meanwhile, you could be making money by doing the driving. Apply to be a Lyft driver here, and for Uber, click here.

12. Social media consultant

Everyone uses social media, but only some know about SEO and targeted posting. You can make a career out of this or earn extra money if you don’t have the time for full-time work. Get started on sites such as Jobsinsocialmedia.com.

13. Dog walker and pet-sitting

Love animals? Help fellow pet people. You can become a dog walker to help residents in your area by searching listings at Wag! You can check for dog-walking jobs and pet-sitting at other sites like Rover.

14. Tech support rep

Technical expertise is worth good money if you also have excellent communication skills. If you feel equipped to help people with tasks, get paid for it. Search for “work-at-home technical support positions” at job sites.

15. Online teacher

Online education has exploded in recent years. Whether you pursue a full-time professor position at a major institution or plan to open your own online classroom independently, you can share knowledge with a limitless range of students. You’ll find listings at established institutions on several sites, including TeachAway.

16. Expert

Documented expertise can go a long way online. Advanced degrees and high certification can open doors to consulting positions, interview gigs and other unexpected opportunities. To cash in on your inner wonk, try sites like JustAnswer.com.

17. Beauty rep

People have been earning extra cash selling cosmetics for generations. While product parties remain popular, you can also sell cosmetics online at sites like Alconeathome.com.

18. Virtual bridesmaid

Typically, a bridesmaid is a sister or beloved friend. But given the intensity of wedding planning, brides often hire a kind of wedding assistant. You can (virtually) help a bride ace her happiest day at BridesmadeForHire.com.

19. Photographer

The cyclone of high-level digital cameras hasn’t diminished the need for skilled photographers. Two great photography sites to look at are Imagekind and FineArtAmerica. They both make it easy to upload your work and start making money.

You can also sell high-quality stock images to a site like Dreamstime. It sells your pictures to advertisers and businesses for you. The pay can vary, but you can expect to earn good money for doing something you love.

20. Over 50?

There are several jobs popular among people over 50. If you’d like to know which ones, check out our report on the best jobs for seniors.

