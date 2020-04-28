It’s easy to fall into the routine of one Netflix movie after another when you’re housebound, so it’s important to make sure to keep your mind active as well as your body. Luckily, there are sites that make it easy and fun to test yourself with tons of free logic problems, brainteasers, riddles and more.

With so much available online, it’s easy to struggle to decide what to spend your time on. But, Braingle has something for everyone looking to keep their mind active and entertained. Read on to find out exactly what Braingle has to offer!

What kinds of things can you do on Braingle?

In short, you can do a lot: From brain teasers to riddles to trivia to games and more, Braingle has activities for all ages. Playing so much as 15 minutes a day of brain teasers or trivia, for example, can go a long way towards keeping your mind sharp and helping you maintain focus while still being fun.

Plus, the site has a simple, intuitive design, which makes the whole process of searching for something to do quick and easy for even those with little computing experience.

Here are the most popular things to do on Braingle:

Brain Teasers

Optical Illusions

Puzzle Experiences

Codes & Ciphers

Puzzlepedia

Trivia Quizzes

Fact Box

Photo Quiz

Famous Art Quiz

Celebrity Quiz

Mentalrobics Articles

Memory Tests

Flash Cards

Vocab Builder

IQ Tests

Puzzle Games

Strategy Games

Card Games

Looking for more social activities? Braingle has you covered. With public forums, talk boxes, private messages, live chat and a variety of social games. If you’re looking to keep your mind active and make friends, you can do that easily on Braingle.

