Insomnia drives you to try many tricks for better sleep. Maybe you’ve tried everything, from sleep masks to TikTok’s military sleep hack. Before you give up, check out my sleep secrets.

1. Best tech tricks for better sleep

Noise pollution can keep you up at night. Some people even struggle with an environmental sleep disorder. A high noise level can throw off your body’s natural sleep rhythm, triggering insomnia so you can’t relax.

My solution: Use a white noise machine. A 2021 National Library of Medicine study found that white noise can significantly improve sleep quality. The study focused on New Yorkers — and if you’ve ever been to the Big Apple, you know how wild and raucous it gets.

Luckily, white noise can help you get some shuteye, whether or not you’re in a city that never sleeps. Turn it on to play white noise, from calming nature sounds to fan or air conditioning noises.

No more room on your nightstand? If you don’t want to buy another product, turn your iPhone into a white noise machine. You can also use apps on Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store specifically designed to promote sleep.

The BetterSleep: Relax and Sleep app is handy. Best of all, it’s free and available for iOS and Android.

2. Sleep better with meditation apps for better sleep

Meditation sounds like it should be simple. Just sit down, close your eyes and clear your mind. Before you do it, you might think it’s easy.

Any newbie will tell you it’s more complicated than that. Meditation apps like Headspace can help you relax and unwind before bed. Some even offer guided meditations specifically designed to promote better sleep.

Tap or click here for the best podcast to fix your awful night’s sleep.

3. Smart home automation for better sleep

Maybe your late-night routines are keeping you up. You may worry about turning off all the lights before bed. Use your smart home devices instead of running around the house and getting everything in order.

You can program systems like Alexa or Google Home to help you fall asleep. From turning off lights at 8 p.m. to tweaking the temperature in your home, you can get everything ready with a few words while in bed. No more manual tasks. Sounds much more relaxing, doesn’t it?

Sleep solutions that last

Although these strategies help, they can’t fix a lousy bed. Did you buy cheap sheets for $20? Sure, it’s nice to save a buck. But they probably won’t feel great and won’t last. You’ll have to buy more if they tear in the washing machine.

Repeat that cycle over the years and you’ll waste hundreds on low-quality bedsheets. That’s why I splurge on luxury bedsheets from my sponsor Cozy Earth that help me sleep well.

I think of them as an investment. They may cost more, but they have a 10-year warranty, no questions. If you stain or tear them, they’ll give you a new pair — even if you bought them nine years ago. I don’t know about you, but that blows my mind.

Think about it. Your sleep quality can change your life. That’s why I think spending money on stuff that works is worth it. You’re paying once and avoiding the hassle of wasting money on replacements.

Say you want to do a staycation, so you go to a hotel and spend hundreds to sleep on luxury sheets. What if you put that money towards making your bedroom just as nice? You don’t need to go somewhere else to get a good night’s sleep if you make your bed as cozy as possible.

Better yet, I can help you save on luxury bedsheets. Go to CozyEarth.com, enter promo code KIM35 and save up to 35%!