Are your shirts stained and threadbare? It’s time to step it up

Let me paint a picture for you here. Komando News Director Ben is our resident tech nerd. I call him the Geek of the Week. He also happens to be very picky about clothes.

When I partnered up with Mack Weldon, I knew Ben would be the perfect one to try out their clothes. After all, I wanted an honest opinion from a guy who really cares about what he wears.

Spoiler: He was really happy. Ben ordered some shirts and a pair of pants. Here’s what he had to say.

“I have a lot of dress shirts. I’m usually pretty picky, and I’m really pleased with Mack Weldon’s shirts. They’re breathable, well made and don’t need to be ironed. They fit true to size, too, so I didn’t have to deal with ordering and returning.”

The chinos? Ben thought those were great, too. His favorite items, though, were Mack Weldon’s Silver V-Neck T-shirt and Stealth Crew Neck T-Shirt. “The fabric is awesome. It’s stretchy and breathable, and the shirts fit great. I really like the feel of the V-neck and it’s that perfect shade of darker red.”

If your closet could use a summer overhaul, check out Mack Weldon. Their collection includes underwear, polos, button-ups, shorts, pants, swim trunks and more. With light and breathable fabric, Mack Weldon keeps you cool all summer long.

Mack Weldon also has a totally free loyalty program called Weldon Blue. Level One gets you free shipping for life. Once you reach Level Two by spending $200s, you get 20% off every order for the next year. What a deal.

If you’re like a lot of guys I know, wearing the same shirts year after year, it’s time to upgrade your wardrobe. For stylish clothes that will last for years to come, check out Mack Weldon.

Right now, you can use promo code KIM to get 20% off your first order at MackWeldon.com/Kim. Do it. You can thank me later!